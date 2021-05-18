Crimes against Humanity: Israel Kills 58 Palestinian Children in 7 Days

By Khaled Mouammar

Global Research, May 18, 2021

Below is a list of the 40 Palestinian children killed by Israel in Gaza by May 14.

The death toll in Gaza jumped today to 192, including 58 Palestinian children most of whom were killed when Israeli air strikes levelled four high-rise residential buildings.

On May 15, Israel destroyed a 12-storey building where the Associated Press and the Al Jazeera TV network had offices, aiming to prevent the reporting of the atrocities it is committing.

75% of the population of Gaza are refugees denied by Israel the right to return to their homeland.

