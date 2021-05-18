“Take These Masks Off My Child”: Children All Over the World are Being Abused

By Michael J. Talmo

Under the banner of fighting COVID-19 children all over the world are being abused and exploited in ways that would have been unthinkable over a year ago. The title of this article is part of a powerful speech condemning this abuse at the Gwinnett County School Board in Georgia by Courtney Ann Taylor, a mother of three small children. Here is part of her stinging rebuke:

“Every month I come here, and I hear the same thing: ‘social emotional health.’ If you truly mean that, you would end the mask requirement tonight…My six year old looks at me every month before I come here and she says ‘are you gonna tell them tonight. Tell them I don’t want to wear this anymore’…forcing five, six, seven, eight, and nine year old little children to cover their noses and their mouths where they breathe for seven hours a day every day for the last nine months…that is not in their best interest and this has to stop…Every one of us knows that young children are not affected by this virus…And that’s a blessing…But as the adults what have we done with that blessing? We’ve shoved it to the side and we’ve said, ‘we don’t care. You’re still going to have to wear a mask on your face every day…You still can’t play together on the playground like normal children…We don’t care. We’re still going to force you to carry a burden that was never yours to carry.’ Shame on us.”

Truer words were never spoken. Unfortunately, most people tend to blindly trust government officials and other so-called experts instead of their own common sense.

The History of “Eugenics”

Nazi Germany was obsessed with racial purity partly due to the pseudoscience of eugenics which was a popular ideology throughout the world at the time. Shortly after Hitler took power in 1933, the Nazis began to purge Germany of what they considered undesirables via sterilization and euthanasia programs. The victims of these horrible and inhumane programs included the mentally ill, the disabled,epileptics, the deformed, those with genetic diseases, alcoholics—anyone considered to be a burden on society, “life unworthy of life,” “useless feeders.”

The Euthanasia program was known as “Aktion T4,” code name for Tiergartenstrasse 4, (the street address of the coordinating office in Berlin). Its first victims were infants and toddlers. But soon older children were included as well as teenagers.

Starting in 1939, hospitals and homes for the disabled began the systematic killing of infants and small children. While doctors decided who would live or die, it was the nurses, usually women, there were some male nurses, who carried out those orders. The children were either killed by lethal injection, starvation or hypothermia from exposure, and in some cases, medical experimentation, and physical abuse. Imagine killing an infant by one these methods. We’re not talking about aborting fetuses within the first three months of conception here, but fully formed out-of-the-womb already born babies. I can’t comprehend how anyone could be so heartless and so cruel that they could do something so monstrously evil.

Many nurses did refuse to participate in this kind of genocide, but many didn’t. But those who refused weren’t punished in any way—they were simply transferred to another hospital or ward. So, the nurses who killed children and later adults in these institutions were doing so of their own free will.

Another method of execution was to tell children they were going on a picnic. A picnic lunch was provided and a nurse would help them onto a bus. But they didn’t know that it was a sealed bus that had been converted into a mobile gas chamber. The exhaust pipes were placed inside. The bus drove off, the exhaust fumes filled the bus, and by the time it got back to the hospital the children were dead. ABC News pointed out that this was the prototype for the gas chambers that would later be used to murder millions of Jews, gypsies, Poles, and others deemed undesirables in infamous concentration camps like Auschwitz and Buchenwald—the “Final Solution”—the Holocaust.

Naturally, parents wouldn’t take kindly to their children being executed so the government did what governments do best—they lied to them. Parents were encouraged to put their sick and disabled children into institutions that would supposedly provide them with the best medical care. The children would then be moved to another institution much farther away and contact between parent and child would cease. A few months later the parents would receive a letter saying that the child died of pneumonia or some other illness and that they could come and collect their ashes and pay for the funeral. The ashes weren’t even the ashes of their children, but were from multiple bodies that were cremated together. However, the brains of the dead children were removed prior to cremation for further study. Some these preserved brains remained in private collections into the 21st Century.

An estimated 275,000-300,000 innocent men, women, and children were killed under the Aktion T4 program. And although the euthanasia program was suspended in 1941 due to public pressure, it was impossible to keep such a program totally secret forever, German medical professionals and healthcare workers secretly resumed the killings the following year and continued them until the end of the war with the help of local authorities.

But that was the Nazis, some will argue–we Americans would never do that. The US is the land of the free and home of the brave–the leader of the free world—a Christian nation. Oh, really?

The Role of Big Pharma

Medicine is a healing art and a profession. But it is also a business—the biggest business in the US at just under four trillion dollars which makes up 18% of our 22.2 trillion dollar 2020 GDP (Gross Domestic Product). Medicine is also part of the government. As such, the CDC, FDA, NIH, and state health departments are just as corrupt and subject to influence peddling as the rest of the government. Because of this, the treatment modalities for various diseases and conditions usually aren’t what’s best for the patient, but what is most profitable for pharmaceutical companies and other for-profit corporate interests. This corruption has been reported numerous times in the scientific literature.

Example: Journal of Law, Medicine & Ethics, 2013, Abstract: “The pharmaceutical Industry has corrupted the practice of medicine through its influence over what drugs are developed, how they are tested, and how medical knowledge is created. Since 1906, heavy commercial influence has compromised congressional legislation to protect the public from unsafe drugs.”

The fact that doctors and public health bureaucrats wield enormous power adds to their corruption and arrogance. British historian and Politician Lord Acton (John Emerich Edward Dalberg-Acton 1834-1902) summed it up best:

“Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men, even when they exercise influence and not authority: still more when you superadd the tendency or the certainty of corruption by authority…Official truth is not actual truth..It is easier to find people fit to govern themselves than people fit to govern others…Men cannot be made good by the state, but they can easily be made bad. Morality depends on liberty.”

Child Abuse In The Name of Public Health

A lot of people like to think that doctors and nurses are noble people who have our best interests at heart. This simply isn’t true in most cases. In fact, Nazi doctors and nurses at the Nuremberg Trials tried to defend their gruesome practices by pointing out the inhumane experiments doctors in the US carried out, and continued to carry out long after WWII. This is in spite of the fact that The Nuremberg Code which came about as a result of Nazi genocide, the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights as well as Federal policies and state laws prohibit experimenting on people without their knowledge or consent. Granted, the Nazis took things to a much higher level. But what we did wasn’t anything to brag about. Here are but a few examples:

St. Vincent’s Home for Orphans, Philadelphia, PA 1908: researchers studying tuberculosis conducted a series on diagnostic tests on over a 100 children under 8 years old by placing a tuberculin formula in their eyes. Some children were blinded for life as a result of this unethical, immoral experiment.

Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research, Manhattan, New York City 1911: Dr. Hideyo Noguchi (1876-1928) injected 146 children with luetin, an extract of Treponema Pallidum, the causative agent of syphilis in order to develop a skin test for the disease. The kids and other adult subjects didn’t know that they were being used in an experiment. The parents of some of the children sued Noguchi alleging that their children had contracted syphilis.

Tuskegee Institute, Macon County, Alabama 1932-1972: on May 16, 1997, President Bill Clinton apologized to the victims of the Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment. The government lied to hundreds of poor Black men infected with syphilis who thought they were getting free medical care. In reality, their syphilis went untreated so medical researchers could study how the disease progressed. Why didn’t they already know? Syphilis had been around for centuries. By 1947 penicillin was known to cure syphilis, but the men in the study didn’t get it. The result: 28 men died of syphilis, 100 others were dead from related complications, at least 40 wives were infected, and passed the disease on to 19 children at birth.

Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee 1946: 829 pregnant women were given “vitamin drinks” that researchers told them would improve the health of their unborn babies. But unknown to them the concoctions contained radioactive iron. The purpose of the research was to find out how fast the radioisotope crossed into the placenta. In the women, this resulted in rashes, bruises, anemia, hair loss, tooth loss, and cancer. At least 7 of their babies died from cancers and leukemia. These kind of perverse radiation experiments (from 1944-1974 there were over 4,000 of them) were driven by the US government’s obsession with chemical warfare, and atomic weapons due to the Cold War with the Soviet Union.Masks Aren’t Helpful in Beating COVID-19: Europe’s Top Health Officials

Bellevue Hospital, New York City 1940-1953: Dr. Lauretta Bender (1897-1987), a child psychiatrist experimented on anywhere from 100 to 500 children (reports vary) between 3 and 12 years of age using electroshock therapy after diagnosing them with “autistic schizophrenia.” She would sit a child in front of a large group and apply gentle pressure to their head. If the kid moved Bender claimed that this was an early sign of schizophrenia. A 1954 study of 50 of bender’s child subjects showed that nearly all were worse off and that some had become suicidal. Bender continued her experiments on children at Creedmoor Hospital, also in New York City, from 1956-1969 which included using LSD on them.

Willowbrook State School, Staten Island, N.Y. 1955-1970: Dr. Saul Krugman (1911-1995) deliberately infected over 700 mentally disabled, but healthy children ages 3-10 with hepatitis which was rampant at the institution due to poor sanitation and overcrowding. He infected the children by spiking their food and chocolate milk with strains of the disease synthesized from the poop of patients who had it.Yuck! The purpose of this unethical research, approved by the state and federal government, was to develop a vaccine. The children became sick, but fortunately none of them died. Reporter Geraldo Rivera did an expose on the horrible conditions at this school in 1972 by sneaking onto the grounds. He saw children neglected, naked, smeared in their own feces, and banging their heads against the wall. Rivera said he still cries when he thinks about what he saw. The school was shut down in 1987.

Edmonston-Zagreb high-titre (EZ-HT) measles vaccine 1989-1991: the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) injected thousands of babies in Third World countries with experimental EZ-HT vaccines. Clinical trials conducted in Africa and Haiti like the Senegal study published in the Lancet showed that child mortality was much higher in babies who received the EZ-HT vaccines. In spite of this, the CDC irresponsibly gave EZ-HT vaccines to over 1,500 minority babies in Los Angeles, California without telling the parents it was experimental, unlicensed for use in the US, and potentially dangerous. The CDC admitted that “A mistake was made,” but claimed “there was no ill intent.” Fortunately, none of the babies suffered any immediate ill-effects from the EZ-HT vaccines. But the Senegal study states that “little is known about the long-term effects of high-titre live measles vaccines given early in life.” How lovely.

All of the aforementioned atrocities and irresponsible experiments happened many years ago. But to this day children are still being used as guinea pigs by the government and Big Pharma. For example, millions of children are on psychiatric medication. The majority of kids who went on a shooting rampage between 1988 and 2013 were taking psychiatric medication. That’s not counting kids who had been on these medications in that past and the cases where the medical records had been sealed.

Numerous studies have been done on how harmful psychiatric drugs can be. Ten of them can be accessed here. Of course, it’s more fashionable to blame guns, video games, and porn for mixed up, violent kids. And now that the COVID-19 vaccines have been rolled out they want to use all of us as lab rats.

Child Abuse In The COVID Era

UNICEF, April 2020:

“Unless we act now to address the pandemic’s impacts on children, the echoes of COVID-19 will permanently damage our shared future… COVID-19 has the potential to overwhelm fragile health systems in low and middle-income countries and undermine many of the gains made in child survival, health, nutrition and development over the last several decades.”

Human Rights Watch, April, 2020:

“For many children, the COVID-19 crisis will mean limited or no education..More than 91 percent of the world’s students are out of school, due to school closures in at least 188 countries…Added family stresses related to the COVID-19 crisis—including job loss, isolation, excessive confinement, and anxieties over health and finances—heighten the risk of violence in the home…Child abuse is less likely to be detected during the COVID-19 crisis, as child protection agencies have reduced monitoring to avoid spreading the virus, and teachers are less likely to detect signs of ill treatment with schools closed.”

Bloomberg, September, 2020:

“Increasing numbers of American children and young adults died by suicide in recent years, and the Covid-19 pandemic threatens to continue the trend…Rates more than doubled in New Hampshire, and the majority of states showed an increase between 30% and 60%… Recent research has documented increases in serious psychological distress, major depression, and suicidal thoughts and attempts among youth. A survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that more than one-quarter of young adults reported having seriously considered suicide in the 30 days before completing the June 24-30 questionnaire.”

Save the Children, September, 2020:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a deep impact on children, families, communities, and societies the world over. The coronavirus is tearing children’s lives apart…”

Again, keep in mind, it’s not any pandemic or virus that’s causing the crisis our world is facing—it’s the oppressive and stupid actions of governments. Even if COVID-19 were a real pandemic, it isn’t, none of this authoritarian nonsense would do a damn bit of good. The very policies that governments have enacted to protect children not to mention adults have done nothing but harm them.

Here are some examples:

School children are being forced to exercise and play sports in masks—something professional athletes aren’t required to do. It’s bad enough they have to wear masks for hours at a time in class, but while engaging in athletic activities is sheer lunacy.

Parents, coaches, and the kids themselves in Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, and other parts of the country have reported that being forced to wear masks while engaging in strenuous physical activities has resulted in difficulty breathing, exhaustion, poor vision, injuries, and passing out. The parents of kids who play hockey said they are being put at a greater risk for concussions because the masks force them to look down and restrict their peripheral vision and that some “are hitting the ice without their mouth guards in because the mask blocks the strap that attaches it to helmets.” In Minnesota, parents even brought videos to state legislative committees of kids in sporting events running into each other and collapsing.

And what do government officials do when they hear this stuff and see it on video with their own eyes? They deny reality and keep repeating insane talking points from the CDC. They just don’t give a tinker’s damn. For example, a public health official in Minnesota asserted that there is no evidence that wearing masks while engaging in athletic activity is harmful to children or causes sports injuries. Apparently, this idiot never read what the WHO (World Health Organization) has to say here and here. Adults and children should not exercise or engage in sports with a mask on—it is unhealthy and dangerous.

COVID19 restrictions on school children in this country and in many places throughout the world are a draconian nightmare. In addition to being forced to wear masks, children in many cases, depending on the school, are not allowed to hug or touch each other, can’t play together, must stay away from each other, and be surrounded by plexiglass barriers. Talking might not be allowed and they might have to keep their masks on while eating—lowering it to put food in their mouth and then raising it back up while they chew and swallow.

Numerous studies in the scientific literature show how important play and peer interaction is for children and adolescents.

Porto Biomedical Journal, September-October 2017: Introduction:

“Through play, the child can experiment, solve problems, think creatively, cooperate with others, etc., gaining a deeper knowledge about his/herself and the world. From an early age, the possibility to experience several opportunities for unstructured play, in which the child can decide what to do, with whom and how, promotes positive self-esteem, autonomy, and confidence.”

The Lancet, June 12, 2020: Summary:

“Adolescence (the stage between 10 and 24 years) is a period of life characterised by heightened sensitivity to social stimuli and the increased need for peer interaction. The physical distancing measures mandated globally…are radically reducing adolescents’ opportunities to engage in face-to-face social contact outside their household…social deprivation in adolescence might have far-reaching consequences. Human studies have shown the importance of peer acceptance and peer influence in adolescence.”

In a recent interview on the first segment of The HighWire hosted by Del BigTree, Laura Centner, founder of Centner Academy explained why she flat-out refuses to subject the children in her school to oppressive COVID-19 restrictions which she described as “worse than solitary confinement. They treat prisoners better than they’re treating our children. And the thing that really, really infuriates me and just hurts my heart is that I see schools all over the world that are blindly following the CDC when there isn’t any evidence or any justification to do what they’re doing…all of the reports show the psychological damage that’s being done to children during the lockdowns, during the strict measures are hurting them far greater than COVID will ever hurt them.”

Speaking of harm, how about forcing pregnant woman to give birth with masks on, putting masks and face shields on newborn babies, and not allowing support partners in the delivery room.

October 13, 2020 Daily Mail article: last year, hospitals in France started forcing pregnant women to give birth with masks on. The scientific literature is filled with studies that show proper breathing is vital to reducing anxiety and having an easier time in the delivery room. Not so in the upside down Bizarro world of COVID-19. French mothers reported on the extreme stress and trauma that they experienced giving birth with the masks on leaving them vomiting and unable to breathe. They also said that if they refused to wear masks doctors threatened to leave the delivery room and that they would have to give birth alone. After a flood of complaints, the French Government stepped in and declared that pregnant women cannot be forced to wear masks during childbirth. And in spite of what one of the articles says, some hospitals in the US are forcing women to give birth in masks.

In New York State some hospitals wouldn’t allow women to have visitors during childbirth including their partners until the Governor put a stop to it. The WHO supports allowing women to have support partners in the delivery room. But as reported in Medical Xpress last March, the practice is still going on in many countries. The Medical Xpress article also reported that in a survey that involved 62 countries, two-thirds of health workers wouldn’t support “Kangaroo Mother care” (KMC). This is a life-saving technique involving early, prolonged skin-to-skin contact for preterm babies and exclusive breastfeeding by the mother. But if mothers have a positive or unknown COVID-19 test status they are separated from their mothers which increases their chances of dying.

Is it any wonder that a March 2021 study in the Lancet concluded: Interpretation:

“Global maternal and fetal outcomes have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, with an increase in maternal deaths, stillbirth, ruptured ectopic pregnancies, and maternal depression.”

All of these oppressive and idiotic polices are being driven by the idea that COVID-19 is being spread by asymptomatic carriers. This is a myth exposed by COVID czar Anthony Fauci himself at a Health & Human Services press conference back in January 2020 when he said,

“…if there is asymptomatic transmission, it impacts certain policies that you do regarding screening, et cetera. But the one thing historically people need to realize that even if there is some asymptomatic transmission, in all the history of respiratory borne viruses of any type asymptomatic transmission has never been the driver of outbreaks. The driver of outbreaks is always a symptomatic person. Even if there’s a rare asymptomatic person that might transmit, an epidemic is not driven by asymptomatic carriers.”

And let us not forget that Fauci the flip-flopper was among the so-called experts who climbed all over Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove of the WHO when she echoed his words at a June 2020 press conference that asymptomatic transmission of the COVID-19 virus is “very rare.” As a result, Van Kerkhove quickly walked back on her statement. Can’t disrupt the phony narrative now can we.

At a roundtable discussion on public health in Florida last April chaired by Governor Ron DeSantis that included Dr. Scott Atlas, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, and Dr. Sunetra Gupta, Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School pulled no punches regarding COVID-19 policies: “This is the biggest public health mistake or the biggest public health fiasco in history.”

The roundtable discussion was censored by YouTube. Why?

The Real Agenda

Our world has been conquered by a tiny cabal of perverted psychopaths who control obscene amounts of wealth. Unlike despots of the past who tried to capture the world via military force, these slimy, slithering cowards conquer through bribery and corruption. Their goal: enslavement and control of the entire human race. Make no mistake people, with modern technology at their disposal It isn’t just our freedom that is at stake: our very humanity is on the line like it has never been before.

The encyclopedia Britannica defines brainwashing as a

“systematic effort to persuade nonbelievers to accept a certain allegiance, command, or doctrine…any technique designed to manipulate human thought or action…By controlling the physical and social environment, an attempt is made to destroy loyalties to any unfavorable groups or individuals, to demonstrate to the individual that his attitudes and patterns of thinking are incorrect and must be changed, and to develop loyalty and unquestioning obedience to the ruling party…isolation from former associates and sources of information…strong social pressures and rewards for cooperation; physical and psychological punishments for non-cooperation.”

Masks, social distancing, sanitizing everything in sight, stay-at-home orders, and travel restrictions are about social control. They have absolutely nothing to do with public health. They are designed to break your spirit, stifle your independence, condition you to obey orders, keep you in a constant state of fear, and make you dependent on government and experts for salvation. They are designed to turn you and your children into slaves.

Two recent articles in Vogue and USA Today explained that once people got used to engaging in COVID-19 rituals like wearing masks they became a habit—a conditioned reflex. They compulsively keep doing the ritual and feel anxiety and discomfort if they don’t.

I’m getting physical therapy for an old shoulder injury. My physical therapist continues to wear a mask even though there are no more mask mandates or ordinances in our area. She told me that she is afraid she will lose customers if she ditches the mask. This is intellectualizing her conditioning. Wearing a mask has become a habit. I never wear a mask in her clinic as well as a number of other people. None of the patients who wear masks cringe in our presence yet she continues to wear the mask.

The architects behind the fake COVID-19 pandemic are the epitome of what psychiatrist Wilhelm Reich (1897-1957) called the “emotional plague.” People with this affliction are control freaks. They can’t let people alone. They can’t tolerate anything in their environment that disrupts their unhealthy way of thinking and living because it causes them enormous discomfort and anxiety.

People like Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, head of the World Economic Forum, and Rajiv Shah, president of the Rockefeller Foundation are emotional plague characters. They are the puppet masters who pull the strings of governments.

Over the years, I’ve heard more than a few people say that they would have resisted the Nazis if they had lived in Germany under Hitler. People who say this aren’t displaying any courage because they aren’t risking anything. Talk is cheap. Adolf Hitler (1889-1945) and the old Nazi regime are long gone. It’s easy to say what you would have done after the fact. The true test of courage is to resist tyranny when it is happening now, and is popular with the public, and part of your own government.

And don’t buy into the sleazy propaganda ploy that people who refuse to wear masks or get vaccinated are selfish. This is an attempt to turn submission to tyranny into a virtue. There is nothing virtuous about obeying unjust laws and edicts folks.

Anyone who has been brainwashed by fear, refuses to educate themselves, and tries to force others to participate in their fear is selfish. If you aren’t willing to get out of your comfort zone and stand up to injustice then you are selfish. If you know that masks are useless and are being used as a political tool but wear them anyway to appease family and friends or to show that you’re a respectful and virtuous person then you are selfish.

From Wilhelm Reich’s book “Listen Little Man” (Source: Michael J. Talmo)

Wilhelm Reich taught us that love flows freely and naturally from every small child. It is we who corrupt and stifle that love. So, to parents everywhere I say: take those stupid masks off of yourselves and your children. Stop allowing schools to indoctrinate and brainwash them even if you have to home school them. Stop participating in this ritualistic COVID death cult. Say “hell no” to the new normal.

Michael J. Talmo has been a professional writer for over 40 years and is strongly committed to the protection of civil liberties. He also did three music videos on COVID-19: The Masker Mash, COVID Vaccine Man, and The Corona Globalists. He can be reached at michaeltalmo@aol.com

