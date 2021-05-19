Ten Year Old Palestinian Girl Crying in Desperation.

A Ten-Year Old Gaza Girl Testifies about Israeli Atrocities; A 14-year-old Boy Commits Suicide after Losing his Entire Family and Dad and Mom by Israeli Murders

By Peter Koenig

Global Research, May 19, 2021

This one-minute video clip is a recording depicting a ten-year old Gaza girl, crying in desperation not knowing what to do – about the continuous destruction around her – the merciless killing and mass murder committed by the Israeli military, IDF – all directed by the already indicted criminal Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

The video clip says it all.

And the western world – the European Union, vassal of murderer-supporting USA – is still just watching – silently watching – witnessing Israeli genocide and saying nothing.

"I don't know what to do."



A 10-year-old Palestinian girl breaks down while talking to MEE after Israeli air strikes destroyed her neighbour's house, killing 8 children and 2 women#Gaza #Palestine #Israel pic.twitter.com/jnZx8wruaX — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) May 17, 2021

And this is the story of a 14-year-old Palestinian boy – who has successively lost his entire family, two brothers and dad – and now his mom – to Israeli war criminals. He commits suicide in despair:

Fourteen-year-old Palestinian child in Gaza committed suicide!

Hamza threw himself from the 8th floor last night.

Hamza lost his entire family in the recent wars on Gaza.

In 2009, his little brother was killed by an Israeli missile while playing football.

In the 2012, his older brother was killed.

In 2014, his father was killed.

Due to this severe trauma, Hamza became very close to his mother, his last surviving family member, who was killed in an Israeli bombing this week.

Shortly after, he ended his life.

*

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he has worked for over 30 years on water and environment around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020)

He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization.

Featured image is from The Unz Review

