Video: The Corona Crisis and the Engineered Destabilization of the Global Economy. Michel Chossudovsky.

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Taylor Hudak

Global Research, May 19, 2021The Last American Vagabond

Independent Journalist Taylor Hudak interviews Prof. Michel Chossudovsky.

The topic of discussion are the many different ways in which the people are being deceived regarding COVID-19. The interview largely focusses on the process of economic destabilization and how it affects people’s lives Worldwide: 

Worldwide, people have been misled both by their governments and the media as to the causes and devastating consequences of the Covid-19 “pandemic”.

The unspoken truth is that the novel coronavirus provides a pretext and a justification to powerful financial interests and corrupt politicians to precipitate the entire World into a spiral of mass unemployment, bankruptcy, extreme poverty and despair.

More than 7 billion people Worldwide are directly or indirectly affected by the corona crisis.”

(Michel Chossudovsky E-Book (10 chapters):The 2020-21 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset”

Censorship prevails: Since the posting of this interview, Youtube has already taken it down.

Several screen options.

Video (click lower right corner to go full screen)

https://superu.net/embed/ab9b5aca-d18c-408a-9a4a-31e7880a1b7d/

Taylor Hudak, MA, is an independent journalist focusing on free speech, press freedoms, whistleblowing and US foreign policy. Taylor’s work can be found on acTVism Munich YouTube channel, as well as The Last American Vagabond.

(https://www.rokfin.com/TLAVagabond)
(https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5)
(https://www.bitchute.com/channel/24yVcta8zEjY/)

Video Source Links:

https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-2020-worldwide-corona-crisis-destroying-civil-society-engineered-economic-depression-global-coup-detat-and-the-great-reset/5730652

https://www.globalresearch.ca/quebec-falsification-of-mortality-data-pertaining-to-covid-19/5737290

