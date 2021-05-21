Fantasy Israeli Ceasefire

By Stephen Lendman

Global Research, May 21, 2021

By hot and other means, Israeli war on Occupied Palestinians has been ongoing nonstop for 73 years.

Ebbing and flowing but never quitting, there’s no end of in prospect because of one-sided US/Western support for the worst of Israeli apartheid ruthlessness against long-suffering Palestinians their ruling regimes don’t give a damn about, never did, and won’t ahead without sustained intifada revolution for positive change unable to be achieved another way.

A permanent state of undeclared Israeli war exists like always before.

Halted Israeli aggression on Gaza and its people is temporary, never permanent.

It’s just a matter of time before its war machine goes wild again against the Strip and its beleaguered people for whatever invented pretext its ruling regime uses to justify what’s unjustifiable.

At the same time, Israel terrorizes millions of Palestinians throughout the Territories daily — how the scourge of Zionist apartheid always operates without mercy.

Instead of upholding and enforcing the rule of law, the West, its partners, most other world community nations, and UN pay lip service alone to Palestinian rights and well-being.

They’ve always been uncaring and dismissive toward long-suffering Palestinians under suffocating Israeli occupation.

They turn a blind eye to multiple daily incursions by Israeli soldiers and other security forces into Palestinian neighborhoods throughout the West Bank and East Jerusalem — along with violent cross border raids into Gaza at Israel’s discretion.

Most often conducted pre-dawn, they burst into Palestinians homes violently, terrorizing families, traumatizing young children, arrests made solely for political reasons.

Thousands of Palestinian men, women, youths, and young children languish in Israel’s gulag as political prisoners – hundreds uncharged and untried for the “crime” of being Muslims on land Israel wants for exclusive Jewish use.

In stark contrast to how Jews are treated, a permanent state of undeclared war exists by Israel against millions of oppressed Palestinians — the world community doing nothing to challenge it.

At the same time, Israeli installed Palestinian puppet president/longstanding collaborator with the Jewish state Mahmoud Abbas acts as its enforcer against his own people.

Most PLO members are Israeli collaborators for special benefits afforded them.

Gazans have been illegally besieged for 14 years because the wrong party — Hamas — won the last democratically held Palestinian legislative election in January 2006.Terrorizing and Massacring Civilians Israel’s Specialty

Since that time, Israeli regimes banned free, fair, and open repeats of the 2006 process — with full support from the US-dominated West and partnered nations.

On Thursday, in response to a pause in Israeli war on Gaza —never a lasting halt to its aggression and state terror throughout the Territories — Biden’s impersonator delivered the following hollow remarks.

“…Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely and enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy (sic).”

“My (regime) will continue our quiet, relentless diplomacy toward that (sic).”

His regime blocked four Security Council statements for cessation of IDF terror-bombing and shelling of Gaza.

The White House also approved supplying Israel with $735 million worth of precision-guided missiles to continue mass-murdering Palestinian civilians.

Once again, the White House expressed full support for Israeli apartheid ruthlessness in less than so many words.

When US/Western officials express support for “Israel’s right to defend itself (sic),” it’s code language for OKing its aggression against Palestinians and neighboring states when preemptively attacking them.

Earlier on Thursday, White House press secretary Psaki said the Netanyahu regime “achieved significant military objectives” against besieged Gazans.

Saying it’s “in relation to protecting” Israelis ignored that the Jewish state’s only enemies are invented.

No real ones existed since the October 1973 Yom Kippur war.

So Israel, the US and West invent them to let their war machines run wild in defiance of peace, stability and the rule of law they abhor, ignore and consistently breach.

On Thursday, truth-telling Israeli journalist Amira Hass reported the following:

“Gaza’s destruction (by Israeli terror-bombing and shelling inflicted) an unbearable humanitarian and financial toll” on the Strip.

Hundreds of millions of dollars are needed rebuild what the Netanyahu regime destroyed or badly damaged, including housing for its residents, vital infrastructure, and restoration of terror-bombed medical facilities.

Because electrical power was destroyed or badly damaged, Gaza’s “three main desalination plants providing services for more than 400,000 people have suspended operations…”

“(M)ore than 100,000 cubic meters of untreated or partially treated wastewater are being discharged to the sea daily.”

“In total, about 800,00 people now have no regular access to water,” Hass explained.

At least 75,000 Gazans were displaced and are now homeless or living in temporary accommodations because their residences were rendered “unfit for habitation” from terror-bombing.

To silence or obstruct truth-telling journalism about days of IDF aggression, the Netanyahu regime destroyed 33 media offices.

It also terror-bombed the Qatari Red Crescent office in Gaza, causing major damage to its facility.

At least 50 government-run schools were badly damaged.

So were six hospitals, 11 other medical centers, dozens of mosques, businesses, factories, government buildings, and Gaza’s agriculture sector.

It’ll take years and significant donor aid to rebuild and repair what Israeli terror-bombing destroyed or badly damaged.

Whatever is achieved won’t matter.

It’s just a matter of time before Israel’s war machine rapes the Strip and its long-suffering people again.

It’s virtually guaranteed.

*

Stephen Lendman is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

Stephen Lendman is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

My two Wall Street books are timely reading:

“How Wall Street Fleeces America: Privatized Banking, Government Collusion, and Class War”

"How Wall Street Fleeces America: Privatized Banking, Government Collusion, and Class War"

“Banker Occupation: Waging Financial War on Humanity”

"Banker Occupation: Waging Financial War on Humanity"

12 June 2018The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Stephen Lendman, Global Research, 2021

