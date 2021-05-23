Video: Lawyers File Temporary Restraining Order Against FDA Emergency Use Authorization of Vax for Children

By Thomas Renz and Kristina Borjesson

Global Research, May 23, 2021The Whistleblower Newsroom 21 May 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

Lawyer Thomas Renz discusses why he and a group of lawyers have filed a temporary restraining order against various government agencies in an Alabama court to halt vaccinations of children.

Among their reasons for filing the order: FDA Emergency Use Authorization in this case is illegal; children have virtually zero chance of getting or transmitting covid; the vaccines are experimental and children should not be experimented upon, the vaccines already have an inordinately high rate of serious adverse reactions and deaths.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/xMdiQI1z5UYj/Video: The Dark Future of Health Passports

Related Articles

21 May 2021

21 May 2021

14 May 2021The original source of this article is The Whistleblower NewsroomCopyright © Thomas Renz and Kristina Borjesson, The Whistleblower Newsroom, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-lawyers-file-temporary-restraining-order-against-fda-emergency-use-authorization-vax-children/5745955