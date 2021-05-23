Jaime C.

Video: Lawyers File Temporary Restraining Order Against FDA Emergency Use Authorization of Vax for Children

By Thomas Renz and Kristina Borjesson

Global Research, May 23, 2021The Whistleblower Newsroom 21 May 2021

Lawyer Thomas Renz discusses why he and a group of lawyers have filed a temporary restraining order against various government agencies in an Alabama court to halt vaccinations of children.

Among their reasons for filing the order: FDA Emergency Use Authorization in this case is illegal; children have virtually zero chance of getting or transmitting covid; the vaccines are experimental and children should not be experimented upon, the vaccines already have an inordinately high rate of serious adverse reactions and deaths.

Related Articles

America’s Frontline Doctors Files Motion for Temporary Restraining Order Against Use of COVID Vaccine in Children

21 May 2021

Children’s Health Defense Calls on FDA to Immediately Take COVID Vaccines Off the Market

21 May 2021

CDC: Death Toll Following Experimental COVID Injections Now at 4,434 – More than 21 Years of Recorded Vaccine Deaths from VAERS

14 May 2021The original source of this article is The Whistleblower NewsroomCopyright © Thomas Renz and Kristina BorjessonThe Whistleblower Newsroom, 2021

