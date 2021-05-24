Selected Articles: Bombshell: Nobel Prize Winner Reveals – COVID Vaccine Is ‘Creating Variants’

By Global Research NewsGlobal Research, May 24, 2021

Bombshell: Nobel Prize Winner Reveals – COVID Vaccine Is ‘Creating Variants’

By Renee Nal, May 24, 2021

While it is understood that viruses mutate, causing variants, French Virologist and Nobel Prize Winner Luc Montagnier contends that “it is the vaccination that is creating the variants.”

Biden: End Your Co-Belligerent Backing of Israeli War Crimes

By Ralph Nader, May 24, 2021

As Senator, Vice President, and now President, your self-promoted/displayed empathy has a problem. You can’t seem to connect the Israeli military powerhouse’s occupation to the oppression and destruction of innocent Palestinian civilians, illegal seizure of Palestinian land/water, and daily violations of U.S. and international law.

Latest CDC Data Show Reports of Adverse Events After COVID Vaccines Surpass 200,000, Including 943 Among 12- to 17-Year-Olds

By Megan Redshaw, May 23, 2021

The number of reported adverse events following COVID vaccines surpassed 200,000 according to data released today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The data comes directly from reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

Oregon Tells Businesses, Workplaces, Worship Houses Vaccine Proof Required for Entrance Without Mask

By Joseph Weber, May 23, 2021

Oregon is telling workplaces, businesses and places of worship that mask-less people can now enter such establishments, but only with proof of a full COVID-19 vaccine.

Israel: Profile of a Terror State

By Donald Monaco, May 23, 2021

Israel’s crimes against the people of Palestine reveal a record of barbarism and cruelty unmatched in the modern world except for the unrivaled chronical of suffering resulting from murderous wars perpetrated by U.S. imperialism in Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Nicaragua, and beyond.

Video: Lawyers File Temporary Restraining Order Against FDA Emergency Use Authorization of Vax for Children

By Thomas Renz and Kristina Borjesson, May 23, 2021

Lawyer Thomas Renz discusses why he and a group of lawyers have filed a temporary restraining order against various government agencies in an Alabama court to halt vaccinations of children.

COVID Vaccines May Bring Avalanche of Neurological Disease

By Dr. Joseph Mercola, May 24, 2021

In this interview, return guest Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., a senior research scientist at MIT for over five decades, discusses the COVID-19 vaccines. Since 2008, her primary focus has been glyphosate and sulfur, but in the last year, she took a deep-dive into the science of these novel injections and recently published an excellent paper on this topic.

Ten “Good News” Covid Stories You Probably Missed

By Mike Whitney, May 23, 2021

If you’re one of the millions of Americans who’d like to see the country return to normal ASAP, there’s plenty of good news to report this week. As cases and fatalities have continued to drop, the cloud of fear that has enveloped the nation for the last 14 months, is gradually lifting.

160+ Experts Slam COVID Vaccines as ‘Unnecessary, Ineffective and Unsafe’ in Powerful Letter

By Raymond Wolfe, May 22, 2021

Dozens of medical experts issued a warning this month about COVID-19 vaccines, slamming the jabs as “unnecessary, ineffective and unsafe” and likely to lead to “foreseeable mass deaths.”

The Lockdown: Engineered Economic Depression, The Globalization of Poverty

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, May 22, 2021

Trump’s decision on January 31, 2020 was taken immediately following the announcement by the WHO Director General of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) (January 30, 2020). In many regards, this was an act of “economic warfare” against China.

Can We Trust the WHO?

By F. William Engdahl, May 22, 2021

The most influential organization in the world with nominal responsibility for global health and epidemic issues is the United Nations’ World Health Organization, WHO, based in Geneva.

