US Beyond Shameless in Decrying Belarus’ Forcing Down of Passenger Plane to Nab Journalist Critic The gold standard for shamelessness has long been the guy who murders his parents and then pleads for the mercy of the court because he’s an orphan. The US, as well as the lickspittle NATO nations of Europe have pretty much topped this hypothetical example with a real one. They accomplished this by going … Continue reading "US Beyond Shameless in Decr […] Dave LIndorff

Peru Election: Close Race Between Left and Right Pedro Castillo, Peru left candidate at rally. El Nacional newspaper photo. Peru’s election pits two extremely opposite candidates against one another, uncannily similar to Ecuador’s election on April 11. Nearly at the last minute, the millionaire conservative Guillermo Lasso, former banker and Coca Cola director, won the run-off election over socialistic can […] Ron Ridenour

US-Supplied Planes and Bombs are Slaughtering Palestinian Children in Gaza When you’re watching those horrific images of massive explosions taking down high-rise apartment buildings in Gaza, and reading the statistics of dead in Gaza (195 dead, nearly half of them women and including over 40 children as young as six-months of age), remember that while it’s Israel bombing these buildings and killing these women, … Continue reading […] Dave LIndorff

A Maskless US Heads Down a Dark Road as the Covid Pandemic Rages On In the clash between sound science and political pressure from anti-science crackpots in the United States, the Biden administration and the Center for Disease Control have blinked, announcing prematurely that people who are vaccinated can basically give up masking except when traveling on public transit or visiting health facilities. The idiocy and mendac […] Dave LIndorff