12,184 Dead 1,196,190 Injuries: European Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 “Vaccines”

By Brian Shilhavy

Global Research, May 26, 2021Health Impact News 25 May 2021

The European database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, which also tracks reports of injuries and deaths following the experimental COVID-19 “vaccines.”

Here is what EudraVigilance states about their database:

This website was launched by the European Medicines Agency in 2012 to provide public access to reports of suspected side effects (also known as suspected adverse drug reactions). These reports are submitted electronically to EudraVigilance by national medicines regulatory authorities and by pharmaceutical companies that hold marketing authorisations (licences) for the medicines.

EudraVigilance is a system designed for collecting reports of suspected side effects. These reports are used for evaluating the benefits and risks of medicines during their development and monitoring their safety following their authorisation in the European Economic Area (EEA). EudraVigilance has been in use since December 2001.

This website was launched to comply with the EudraVigilance Access Policy, which was developed to improve public health by supporting the monitoring of the safety of medicines and to increase transparency for stakeholders, including the general public.

The Management Board of the European Medicines Agency first approved the EudraVigilance Access Policy in December 2010. A revision was adopted by the Board in December 2015 based on the 2010 pharmacovigilance legislation. The policy aims to provide stakeholders such as national medicines regulatory authorities in the EEA, the European Commission, healthcare professionals, patients and consumers, as well as the pharmaceutical industry and research organisations, with access to reports on suspected side effects.

Transparency is a key guiding principle of the Agency, and is pivotal to building trust and confidence in the regulatory process. By increasing transparency, the Agency is better able to address the growing need among stakeholders, including the general public, for access to information. (Source.)

Their report through May 22, 2021 lists 12,184 deaths and 1,196,190 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, there are 604,744 serious injuries which equals over 50%.

“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. This subscriber has volunteered to do this, and it is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.[1]1,047 Dead 725,079 Reported Injuries following COVID19 Experimental “Vaccines” Reported in the U.K.

Here is the summary data through May 22, 2021.

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccineTozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTech / Pfizer: 5,961 deaths and 452,779 injuries to 22/05/2021

13,531 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 59 deaths

9,828 Cardiac disorders incl. 735 deaths

71 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 4 deaths

5,468 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 3 deaths

183 Endocrine disorders

6,266 Eye disorders incl. 14 deaths

41,214 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 216 deaths

128,031 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,909 deaths

327 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 27 deaths

4,802 Immune system disorders incl. 31 deaths

13,948 Infections and infestations incl. 648 deaths

4,821 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 81 deaths

10,374 Investigations incl. 221 deaths

3,354 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 120 deaths

65,326 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 71 deaths

250 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 15 deaths

81,748 Nervous system disorders incl. 616 deaths

279 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 7 deaths

88 Product issues

7,978 Psychiatric disorders incl. 94 deaths

1,342 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 93 deaths

1,570 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths

18,597 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 697 deaths

21,101 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 53 deaths

663 Social circumstances incl. 9 deaths

160 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 10 deaths

11,459 Vascular disorders incl. 225 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273(CX-024414) from Moderna: 3,365 deaths and 72,596 injuries to 22/05/2021

1,335 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 22 deaths

2,045 Cardiac disorders incl. 370 deaths

12 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths

718 Ear and labyrinth disorders

37 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death

997 Eye disorders incl. 4 deaths

6,305 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 108 deaths

20,774 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,480 deaths

129 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 8 deaths

691 Immune system disorders incl. 4 deaths

2,392 Infections and infestations incl. 183 deaths

1,292 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 63 deaths

1,743 Investigations incl. 77 deaths

816 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 64 deaths

9,149 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 62 deaths

77 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 11 deaths

12,314 Nervous system disorders incl. 339 deaths

83 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions

11 Product issues

1,375 Psychiatric disorders incl. 51 deaths

468 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 40 deaths

175 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 1 death

3,513 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 306 deaths

3,726 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 23 deaths

259 Social circumstances incl. 9 deaths

235 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 26 deaths

1,925 Vascular disorders

Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 2,489 deaths and 655,534 injuries to 22/05/2021

7,200 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 100 deaths

9,748 Cardiac disorders incl. 311 deaths

103 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths

6,740 Ear and labyrinth disorders

217 Endocrine disorders incl. 2 deaths

10,591 Eye disorders incl. 8 deaths

69,826 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 116 deaths

178,037 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 685 deaths

396 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 20 deaths

2,409 Immune system disorders incl. 9 deaths

13,832 Infections and infestations incl. 163 deaths

5,870 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 46 deaths

13,474 Investigations incl. 50 deaths

8,405 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 35 deaths

104,075 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 25 deaths

222 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 6 deaths

141,437 Nervous system disorders incl. 388 deaths

156 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 3 deaths

76 Product issues

12,272 Psychiatric disorders incl. 21 deaths

2,264 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 20 deaths

3,327 Reproductive system and breast disorders

21,237 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 278 deaths

29,750 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 14 deaths

582 Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths

498 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 15 deaths

12,790 Vascular disorders incl. 168 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson : 369 deaths and 15,281 injuries to 22/05/2021

145 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 10 deaths

264 Cardiac disorders incl. 34 deaths

8 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders

77 Ear and labyrinth disorders

5 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death

191 Eye disorders incl. 2 deaths

1,302 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 11 deaths

3,619 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 97 deaths

38 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 2 deaths

51 Immune system disorders

245 Infections and infestations incl. 8 deaths

209 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 6 deaths

1,134 Investigations incl. 23 deaths

104 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 10 deaths

2,368 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 12 deaths

12 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps)

3,051 Nervous system disorders incl. 48 death

7 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions

8 Product issues

181 Psychiatric disorders incl. 3 deaths

69 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 4 deaths

62 Reproductive system and breast disorders

637 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 29 deaths

324 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 1 death

39 Social circumstances incl. 2 deaths

214 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 20 deaths

917 Vascular disorders incl. 46 deaths

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Notes

[1] These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database, and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

Featured image is from Health Impact News

Related Articles

25 March 2021

17 May 2021

30 April 2021The original source of this article is Health Impact NewsCopyright © Brian Shilhavy, Health Impact News, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/12184-dead-1196190-injuries-european-database-adverse-drug-reactions-covid-19-vaccines/5746273