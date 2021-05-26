Jaime C.

12,184 Dead 1,196,190 Injuries: European Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 “Vaccines”

By Brian Shilhavy

Global Research, May 26, 2021Health Impact News 25 May 2021

The European database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, which also tracks reports of injuries and deaths following the experimental COVID-19 “vaccines.”

Here is what EudraVigilance states about their database:

This website was launched by the European Medicines Agency in 2012 to provide public access to reports of suspected side effects (also known as suspected adverse drug reactions). These reports are submitted electronically to EudraVigilance by national medicines regulatory authorities and by pharmaceutical companies that hold marketing authorisations (licences) for the medicines.

EudraVigilance is a system designed for collecting reports of suspected side effects. These reports are used for evaluating the benefits and risks of medicines during their development and monitoring their safety following their authorisation in the European Economic Area (EEA). EudraVigilance has been in use since December 2001.

This website was launched to comply with the EudraVigilance Access Policy, which was developed to improve public health by supporting the monitoring of the safety of medicines and to increase transparency for stakeholders, including the general public.

The Management Board of the European Medicines Agency first approved the EudraVigilance Access Policy in December 2010. A revision was adopted by the Board in December 2015 based on the 2010 pharmacovigilance legislation. The policy aims to provide stakeholders such as national medicines regulatory authorities in the EEA, the European Commission, healthcare professionals, patients and consumers, as well as the pharmaceutical industry and research organisations, with access to reports on suspected side effects.

Transparency is a key guiding principle of the Agency, and is pivotal to building trust and confidence in the regulatory process. By increasing transparency, the Agency is better able to address the growing need among stakeholders, including the general public, for access to information. (Source.)

Their report through May 22, 2021 lists 12,184 deaths and 1,196,190 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, there are 604,744 serious injuries which equals over 50%.

Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. This subscriber has volunteered to do this, and it is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.[1]1,047 Dead 725,079 Reported Injuries following COVID19 Experimental “Vaccines” Reported in the U.K.

Here is the summary data through May 22, 2021.

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccineTozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTechPfizer: 5,961 deathand 452,779 injuries to 22/05/2021

  • 13,531   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 59 deaths
  • 9,828     Cardiac disorders incl. 735 deaths
  • 71           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 5,468     Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 183        Endocrine disorders
  • 6,266     Eye disorders incl. 14 deaths
  • 41,214   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 216 deaths
  • 128,031 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,909 deaths
  • 327        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 27 deaths
  • 4,802     Immune system disorders incl. 31 deaths
  • 13,948   Infections and infestations incl. 648 deaths
  • 4,821     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 81 deaths
  • 10,374   Investigations incl. 221 deaths
  • 3,354     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 120 deaths
  • 65,326   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 71 deaths
  • 250        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 15 deaths
  • 81,748   Nervous system disorders incl. 616 deaths
  • 279        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 7 deaths
  • 88           Product issues
  • 7,978     Psychiatric disorders incl. 94 deaths
  • 1,342     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 93 deaths
  • 1,570     Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 18,597   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 697 deaths
  • 21,101   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 53 deaths
  • 663        Social circumstances incl. 9 deaths
  • 160        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 10 deaths
  • 11,459   Vascular disorders incl. 225 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273(CX-024414) from Moderna: 3,365 deathand 72,596 injuries to 22/05/2021

  • 1,335     Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 22 deaths
  • 2,045     Cardiac disorders incl. 370 deaths
  • 12           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 718        Ear and labyrinth disorders
  • 37           Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
  • 997        Eye disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 6,305     Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 108 deaths
  • 20,774   General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,480 deaths
  • 129        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 8 deaths
  • 691        Immune system disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 2,392     Infections and infestations incl. 183 deaths
  • 1,292     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 63 deaths
  • 1,743     Investigations incl. 77 deaths
  • 816        Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 64 deaths
  • 9,149     Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 62 deaths
  • 77           Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 11 deaths
  • 12,314   Nervous system disorders incl. 339 deaths
  • 83           Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions
  • 11           Product issues
  • 1,375     Psychiatric disorders incl. 51 deaths
  • 468        Renal and urinary disorders incl. 40 deaths
  • 175        Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 1 death
  • 3,513     Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 306 deaths
  • 3,726     Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 23 deaths
  • 259        Social circumstances incl. 9 deaths
  • 235        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 26 deaths
  • 1,925     Vascular disorders

Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca2,489 deathand 655,534 injuries to 22/05/2021

  • 7,200     Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 100 deaths
  • 9,748     Cardiac disorders incl. 311 deaths
  • 103        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 6,740     Ear and labyrinth disorders
  • 217        Endocrine disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 10,591   Eye disorders incl. 8 deaths
  • 69,826   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 116 deaths
  • 178,037 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 685 deaths
  • 396        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 20 deaths
  • 2,409     Immune system disorders incl. 9 deaths
  • 13,832   Infections and infestations incl. 163 deaths
  • 5,870     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 46 deaths
  • 13,474   Investigations incl. 50 deaths
  • 8,405     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 35 deaths
  • 104,075 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 25 deaths
  • 222        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 6 deaths
  • 141,437 Nervous system disorders incl. 388 deaths
  • 156        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 3 deaths
  • 76           Product issues
  • 12,272   Psychiatric disorders incl. 21 deaths
  • 2,264     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 20 deaths
  • 3,327     Reproductive system and breast disorders
  • 21,237   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 278 deaths
  • 29,750   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 14 deaths
  • 582        Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths
  • 498        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 15 deaths
  • 12,790   Vascular disorders incl. 168 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson369 deaths and 15,281 injuries to 22/05/2021

  • 145        Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 10 deaths
  • 264        Cardiac disorders incl. 34 deaths
  • 8             Congenital, familial and genetic disorders
  • 77           Ear and labyrinth disorders
  • 5             Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
  • 191        Eye disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 1,302     Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 11 deaths
  • 3,619     General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 97 deaths
  • 38           Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 51           Immune system disorders
  • 245        Infections and infestations incl. 8 deaths
  • 209        Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 6 deaths
  • 1,134     Investigations incl. 23 deaths
  • 104        Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 10 deaths
  • 2,368     Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 12 deaths
  • 12           Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps)
  • 3,051     Nervous system disorders incl. 48 death
  • 7             Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions
  • 8             Product issues
  • 181        Psychiatric disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 69           Renal and urinary disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 62           Reproductive system and breast disorders
  • 637        Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 29 deaths
  • 324        Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 1 death
  • 39           Social circumstances incl. 2 deaths
  • 214        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 20 deaths
  • 917        Vascular disorders incl. 46 deaths

*

Notes

[1] These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country's adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database, and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

Featured image is from Health Impact News

