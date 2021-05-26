China: Towards Capitalist Restoration. Michel Chossudovsky

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

In 1981-82, based at the University of Hong Kong, Centre for Asian Studies (CAS), I started my research on the process of capitalist restoration in China. I took a crash course in Mandarin at the HKU Language School as well as in Taiwan. This research –which extended over a period of 4 years– included fieldwork in several regions of China (1981-83) focussing on economic and social reforms, analysis of the defunct people’s commune (abolished in 1983) and the development of privately owned capitalist industry including the cheap labor export economy.

I started reviewing Chinese economic history including the structures of the factory system prior to 1949, the development of the treaty ports established in the wake of the Opium wars (1842) and came to the realization that what was being reinstated in terms of the special economic zones, the open door policy had been influenced by the history of the treaty ports, which granted extraterritorial rights to Britain, France, Germany, the US, Russia and Japan.

In the 1980s, the consensus among Leftists was that China was a socialist country. Debating the restoration of capitalism in China in Leftist circles was a taboo.

I completed the manuscript of my book entitled “Towards Capitalist Restoration? Chinese Socialism after Mao” in 1984.

The book was subsequently published by Macmillan in 1986. Click to download the book in pdf (very slow due to size of file).

