Declaration of the Establishment of an Acting Government for the United States of America

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

As grievous as was the blow, as terrible as is the suffering, as overwhelming and demoralizing as has been the ensuing chaos, and as discouraging as has been the spread of falsehoods, and the seduction of the educated, it is no surprise to the historian that a mighty nation like the United States could rapidly decline into moral depravity.

It is no mystery to the scholars of Babylon and Rome, of Byzantium and Athens, that great governments are brought to their knees, not by an external enemy, but rather by the substitution of superficial rituals for moral action, by a spiritual blindness that strikes down the best and the brightest.

This moral virus has infected the minds of those who should have known better, and the door was left ajar for the crafty and the cunning to surreptitiously sneak in and slip a collar around the eagle’s neck, rendering justice a pet for their idle amusement.

We have no time now for laments, standing here on the battlefield. The cruel powers have unleashed their dogs of war and they are ripping our institutions to shreds, tearing the living heart out of our government and our schools, and leaving behind our values and beliefs as rotted carcasses for the jackals to feed upon. These stealthy forces keep shifting their forms to confuse us, now conservative, now progressive, now black, now white.

What we know with certainty is that the current lull in the battle is the bait they have laid out for us. They are planning a final assault, as we stand here, dazed and confused. They want us to be absorbed in our selfish needs, stewed in the narcissism of the smartphone, lost in the cult of the self, and incapable of organizing our thoughts, or of mustering bravery, or of rising to the occasion.

Their weapons are different. Rather than a tank, they use a vaccine syringe for their first melee. They use AI and commercial media to reprogram our brains, rendering us docile beasts that chase after food, pornography and glittering images. We did not even notice how they made us dependent on them for food, for energy, for information, and now even for our very identity.

Not a single column still stands in the temple of government that our founding fathers erected.

The beasts have carved the executive branch up into private fiefdoms, and leased them out to foreign banks. These days, those involved in governance are patted on the head and rewarded for tearing apart the edifice, for doing the bidding of the hidden masters.

The members of the Congress, regardless of their color or flavor, thrust their snouts deep in the public trough, where they devour the slop shoveled their way by the high priests of Mammon.

There are only two parties: the pimps and the whores.

The gangrene flowing through the veins of the judiciary is foul. It corrupts everything it touches, rendering judges and prosecutors unfeeling, incapable of, and unwilling to, uphold the Constitution, or to do anything that might displease their true masters.

Newspapers, magazines, universities and research institutes, corporations and foundations, are spigots that spew forth lies.

An evil spirit has possessed the public sector, rendering it a monstrosity. It slouches towards your neighborhood with a syringe in hand.

Declaration of an Acting Government for The United States of America

In light of the collapse of all branches of the Federal government, and the slip of civil society into the dark abyss of decadence and narcissism, we citizens declare that an Acting Government of the United States of America is established hereby that will serve as a midwife in the painful, but promising, rebirth of this nation.

The words of this declaration will limn the direction forward for our nation and suggest the contours of our future.

The acting government of the United States will distinguish itself from the wreckage now occupied by jackals and hyenas, by its strict adherence to our sacred Constitution and to the spirit of the law.

The acting government will administer as much of the United States as it can, granted the tremendous challenges that we face.

The roots of our government are planted firmly in hearts of patriots, of citizens committed to liberty, justice and freedom. The acting government will lay the foundations for an accountable government capable of addressing common concerns about the economy, society and security, hand in hand with those patriots.For All Practical Purposes, the American System of Government Is Failing. How and Why?

The United States has a noble tradition of democratic governance. The inspiration for our nation, however, must be traced back to the American Revolution of 1776, and to the revolution against slavery of 1860. Our political philosophy is revolutionary, and this is a moment when that tradition must be revived.

The Declaration of Independence was the first step, a break with the British Empire. This declaration of independence is a break with the insidious empire of finance and speculation run by billionaires and their servants.

We hereby declare our independence from that empire of corruption and pillage, that empire of foreign wars and manipulative media, that empire of processed foods and needless medications forced on us for profit.

Our founding fathers declared,

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.–That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”

We do not need any more media-savvy swiveling between the fraudulent flavors of “progressive” and “conservative,” the Pepsi and Coke of debased politics.

Before we recognize anyone as president, we must first take these six actions:

1) We will list the billionaires, investment banks, private equity funds and the other parasitic financial institutions that have taken control of our nation’s government and detail how they govern us illegally.

We will make all information public regarding their criminal takeover, and their criminal administration, of our country. We will bring criminal charges against the leaders, and seize their assets, regardless of how many politicians they own, or how many billions of dollars they claim to possess.

2) We will take control of the economy, starting with money and finance (especially the Federal Reserve), and create an economy of the people, by the people and for the people.

The speculative economy will end and all fiscal policy will be drafted in close coordination with citizens using scientific data concerning the true short-term and long-term challenges facing our nation. For-profit organizations will play no role in the formulation of economic policy, nor will foreign economic concerns. Corporations whose stock is owned by foreign interests, that have their headquarters outside of the United States, will not be considered American.

3) We will establish true journalism, starting with journalism produced by networks of patriotic citizens, that is dedicated to the pursuit of truth, and does not shy away from taboo subjects. This journalism will have no corporate sponsors and will be accompanied by social media networks and search engines that are run as regional and national cooperatives responsible to the people, that have pursuit of truth, not profit, as their paramount goal.

4) We will establish an international committee of ethical citizens to oversee an investigation of the criminal actions by those pretending to be the United States government for the last twenty years. Base on the findings of those public investigations, we will make proposals for a revolutionary restructuring of the government so as to make the citizen again sovereign.

Only then will we be able to hold transparent and accountable elections for the President and the Congress that allow the citizens to vote on the basis of accurate information, elections from which corporate money and private wealth will be banned.

Criminal syndicates like the Democratic Party and the Republican Party, not described in the Constitution, will play no role in these open and fair elections.

5) We will set down national security priorities related to the threats facing our citizens. The process of assessing those security concerns will be immune from the lobbying of weapons manufactures and investment banks. We will consider crucial issues such as the collapse of biodiversity, the destruction of our climate, the concentration of wealth and the misuse of technology to destroy the minds of our citizens. We will also stop the use of automation and communications technology by corporations to destroy our livelihoods. We see the war of the rich against the citizens of the Earth as the primary security threat of our age.

6) We will reform the United Nations so that it will become a space for true “Earth” governance that takes an internationalist perspective, and is not a tool for globalism. We will banish from the United Nations the money chargers and the plutocracy who have shredded the United Nations Charter and made its employees into their lapdogs.

The demands are simple, but achieving them will require vision, inspiration, tenacity and sacrifice. The rebuilding of the United States, in accord with its sacred Constitution, will be both a national and an international project.

We call out to all Americans, to all patriots who can hear our voices, and especially to those who were lucky enough to receive outstanding educations, privileged enough to obtain specialized training in the sciences, in international relations, in economics and in medicine. It must be you! Lawyers, doctors, professors, technicians, government officials, corporate executives and business owners! This is your moment of truth.

This is the moment when you must choose to stand with the downtrodden, choose to help citizens, who have not been so fortunate as you have, to distinguish truth from falsehood.

Those who possess extreme riches are not your friends. They care no more for you than they do for the homeless.

We declare today that in our streets, in our neighborhoods, in our states and in our nation, the United States of America, the super-rich and their minions shall have no dominion. The government titles or institutional trappings that they have stolen, or bought, grant them no authority over us.

If truth slips from our grasp, the powerful can easily twist our sentiments. The evil that they stir up shifts patterns, so as to blend into any scene, like a moth, like a chameleon.

Our acting government will adhere to the constitution, to the sacred truth and to our moral indignation. We know no other masters.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Emanuel Pastreich served as the president of the Asia Institute, a think tank with offices in Washington DC, Seoul, Tokyo and Hanoi. Pastreich also serves as director general of the Institute for Future Urban Environments. Pastreich declared his candidacy for president of the United States as an independent in February, 2020.

I Shall Fear No Evil

Why we need a truly independent candidate for president

Author: Emanuel Pastreich

Paperback ISBN: 9781649994509

Pages: 162

Click here to order.

.

.

Related Articles

14 November 2009

The sun rose with a moral verdict on Bradley Manning well before the military judge could proclaim his guilt. The human verdict would necessarily clash with the proclamation from the judicial bench. In lockstep with administrators of the nation’s war services, judgment day arrived on Tuesday to exact official retribution.…

30 July 2013

Obama’s speech showed a person more capable of DoubleSpeak and DoubleThink than Big Brother and the denizens of George Orwell’s 1984. How does a person as totally absurd as Obama expect to be taken seriously?What does the world think? Obama has been using air strikes and drones against civilians in…

29 March 2011The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Emanuel Pastreich, Global Research, 2021