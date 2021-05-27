Video: The Corona Crisis and the Engineered Destabilization of the Global Economy. Michel Chossudovsky.

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Taylor Hudak
Global Research, May 27, 2021The Last American Vagabond
First published on May 19, 2021
Independent Journalist Taylor Hudak interviews Prof. Michel Chossudovsky.
The topic of discussion are the many different ways in which the people are being deceived regarding COVID-19. The interview largely focusses on the process of economic destabilization and how it affects people’s lives Worldwide:
Worldwide, people have been misled both by their governments and the media as to the causes and devastating consequences of the Covid-19 “pandemic”.
The unspoken truth is that the novel coronavirus provides a pretext and a justification to powerful financial interests and corrupt politicians to precipitate the entire World into a spiral of mass unemployment, bankruptcy, extreme poverty and despair.
More than 7 billion people Worldwide are directly or indirectly affected by the corona crisis.”
(Michel Chossudovsky E-Book (10 chapters):The 2020-21 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset”
Censorship prevails: Since the posting of this interview, Youtube has already taken it down.
Several screen options.
Since the posting of this interview, Youtube has already taken it down.
Video (click lower right corner to go full screen)
https://superu.net/embed/ab9b5aca-d18c-408a-9a4a-31e7880a1b7d/
**
Taylor Hudak, MA, is an independent journalist focusing on free speech, press freedoms, whistleblowing and US foreign policy. Taylor’s work can be found on acTVism Munich YouTube channel, as well as The Last American Vagabond.
Youtube. Taken Down
(https://www.rokfin.com/TLAVagabond)
(https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5)
(https://www.bitchute.com/channel/24yVcta8zEjY/)
Video Source Links:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-2020-worldwide-corona-crisis-destroying-civil-society-engineered-economic-depression-global-coup-detat-and-the-great-reset/5730652
https://www.globalresearch.ca/quebec-falsification-of-mortality-data-pertaining-to-covid-19/5737290
https://www.globalresearch.ca/world-economic-forum-step-two-resetting-future-work-agenda-after-great-reset/5729175
Related Articles
Video: The Corona Crisis And The Big Lie
Selected Articles: F-35s Bombing Gaza
Covid-19: Lockdown of the Global Economy of Planet Earth. Diabolical Project: The Closing Down of 193 National Economies Is Not “A Solution”
19 August 2020The original source of this article is The Last American VagabondCopyright © Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Taylor Hudak, The Last American Vagabond, 2021
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-michel-chossudovsky-the-corona-crisis-and-the-engineered-destabilization-of-the-global-economy/5745532