Actions for Peace by Canadians: In Support of the People of Palestine

By Ed Lehman

Global Research, May 28, 2021

The Regina Peace Council condemns Israel’s attacks on Palestinians in the territories of Gaza and Sheikh Jarrah. We demand the Trudeau government stop supporting Israeli aggression and lend its support to a real ceasefire and peace negotiations.

The Regina Peace Council support the Palestinian people in Israel who have mobilized against the massacres and mob violence. We agree with the allies of the people of Palestine who state, “It’s unfair what is happening to the Palestinian people.”

We note too that these acts of war are occurring in the context of increased aggression and interference by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), including Canada, in the Middle East.

We agree with the call of the New Democratic Party for the Government of Canada to immediately suspend all arms exports to Israel.

We call on the Canadian government to adopt a foreign policy based on peace, international cooperation, and solidarity. We demand that Canada act against Israeli apartheid.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Ed Lehman is the President of Regina Peace Council.

Featured image is from OneWorldCrimes against Humanity: Israel Kills 58 Palestinian Children in 7 Days

Related Articles

2 October 2019

Below are listed a number of protests organized in communites across the country. This information is being relayed courtesy of the Canadian Peace Alliance. Justice for Palestine End the Attacks on Gaza Israel has launched another offensive against the people of Gaza. In 2009, during “Operation Cast Lead” the Israelis…

17 November 2012

18 November 2012The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Ed Lehman, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/actions-peace-needed/5746475