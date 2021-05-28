Selected Articles: 9 New ‘Vaccine Billionaires’ Amass Combined Net Worth of $19.3 Billion During Pandemic

By Global Research NewsGlobal Research, May 28, 2021

9 New ‘Vaccine Billionaires’ Amass Combined Net Worth of $19.3 Billion During Pandemic

By Children’s Health Defense, May 28, 2021

A new report shows the global push to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 has spawned nine new “vaccine billionaires” who have amassed a combined net wealth of $19.3 billion. The author of the report, People’s Vaccine Alliance, said the pharmaceutical industry’s monopoly on COVID vaccines has generated a massive increase in wealth for a handful of people.

President Bashar Al-Assad Won Re-election with 95.1% of the Total Votes

By Arabi Souri, May 28, 2021

President Bashar Assad won the presidential election race with a whopping 95.1% of the total voters, contender Mr. Mahmoud Ahmad Mar’ai came second with 3.3%, and Mr. Abdullah Salloum Abdullah came 3rd with 1.5%.

Tensions Growing in Arctic Airspace

By Lucas Leiroz de Almeida, May 28, 2021

Russia is increasing its military presence in the Arctic, especially in airspace. Moscow is sending Su-34 fighter-bombers to the region and creating various patrol strategies following a series of aggressive incursions by NATO planes on the northern border. As arctic airspace becomes a scenario for bold military maneuvers, tensions rise significantly, raising concerns worldwide.

Vax Passports: Where Your State Stands

By Alliance for Natural Health, May 28, 2021

As more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19, and vaccination recommendations extend to younger and younger Americans, we are starting to see more efforts to require vaccination as a condition of receiving services, as we’ve seen at American universities. This endangers autoimmune patients who are more at risk of serious adverse events following COVID vaccination.

Video: How COVID Vaccines Can Cause Blood Clots and More: Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi

By Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi and Dr. Joseph Mercola, May 28, 2021

February 28, 2021, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, a retired professor, microbiologist and infectious disease and immunology specialist, along with several other doctors and scientists who have formed Doctors for COVID Ethics, sent a letter1 to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), warning about the potential for gene-based COVID-19 “vaccines” to cause blood clots, cerebral vein thrombosis and sudden death.

“Xinjiang in My Eyes”: Debunking the Lies and Anti-China Propaganda Focusing on China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region

By Peter Koenig, May 28, 2021

The conference was introduced by four keynote speakers, followed by 18 participants, who all expressed their views on the western bashing of China, falsely accusing China, in this particular case, of human rights abuses against the Muslim Uyghur population of the Xinjiang Autonomous Region in the far-west of China. The following summarizes my Zoom-presentation as one of the 18 guest speakers.

Will the Pandemic Promote Political Power in Perpetuity?

By James Bovard, May 28, 2021

The political class is coming out of the pandemic with far more power and prerogatives. Biden’s stimulus windfalls for lockdown governors is like giving $100,000 bounties to drunk drivers who crashed their cars. Government employees have been the ultimate privileged class during Covid-19, collecting full paychecks almost everywhere while many of them stayed home and did little or no work.

History of World War II: Operation Barbarossa. Did Stalin Foresee Hitler’s Invasion?

By Shane Quinn, May 28, 2021

In attacking eastwards from June 1941 the Nazis intended to annex the Ukraine, all of European Russia, the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, while establishing a satellite Finnish nation to the north-east. A greatly enlarged Germany would thus be created, serving as a homeland for hundreds of millions of those belonging to the so-called Germanic and Nordic races.

The Invasion of Gaza: Part of a Broader Israeli Military-Intelligence Agenda

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, May 28, 2021

The aerial bombings and the ongoing ground invasion of Gaza by Israeli ground forces must be analysed in a historical context. Operation “Cast Lead” [2008] is a carefully planned undertaking, which is part of a broader military-intelligence agenda first formulated by the government of Prime Minister Ariel Sharon in 2001.

How American Support for Israel Erases Palestinian Identity

By Dorgham Abusalim, May 28, 2021

On May 2, the Israeli Jerusalem District Court ruled in favor of the forced displacement of 13 Palestinian families, consisting of 58 people including 17 children, by Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem. These families have been protesting what one of them describes as “forced ethnic displacement” for decades.

Medical Tyranny in Chicago

By Stephen Lendman, May 28, 2021

Business establishments that operate according to Vaccine Exemption rules “will be expected to verify that patrons are fully (jabbed) and track which customers are exempt from capacity limits to ensure compliance.” So besides in part beginning to operate their businesses as things were pre-2020, owners, proprietors, and staff henceforth will have to be covid-jabbed police trackers.

