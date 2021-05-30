Video: Petition to Revoke the Covid-19 Vaccines: Dr. Meryl Nass

Massive malfeasance by the CDC and FDA that cost lives

By Dr. Meryl Nass and Kristina Borjesson

Global Research, May 30, 2021

Children’s Health Defense Science Advisory Board member and signee of the petition,

Dr. Nass provides a plethora of shocking details showing massive malfeasance by the CDC and FDA that cost lives, prolonged the pandemic and protected the continued use of unprecedentedly dangerous covid vaccines.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/ZptPZEGhxtrD/

*

This was originally published on The Whistleblower Newsroom.

