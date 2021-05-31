CDC: Death Toll Following Experimental COVID Injections Now at 4,863 – More than 23 Previous Years of Recorded Vaccine Deaths According to VAERS

By Brian ShilhavyGlobal Research, May 31, 2021Health Impact News 30 May 2021

The CDC released the latest death figures last week following the experimental COVID injections this week, and that death toll now stands at 4,863 people, adults and children, that have been recorded as dying after receiving one of the experimental COVID injections.cerrot

Source

To put this number in perspective, since the CDC continues to claim that these deaths do “not establish a causal link to COVID-19 vaccines,” these deaths now exceed the total number of deaths reported to VAERS following vaccination for the past 23 years!

From 1/1/1998 through 11/30/2020 (the last month before COVID shots were given emergency use) there were 4,758 deaths recorded for a span of 23 years.

Source

Please take note that for that 23-year period, over 50% of the recorded deaths following vaccination were infants and toddlers under the age of 3, because this is the next targeted demographic to receive the experimental COVID shots: young children.

The Friday 5/28/21 data dump by the CDC into VAERS lists 4,406 of the reported deaths, along with 262,521 injuries including 3,299 Permanent Disabilities, 34,475 Emergency Room visits, and 14,986 Hospitalizations.

Source

It is common knowledge now that reports submitted to VAERS for vaccine injuries and deaths historically are less than 1% of actual deaths and injuries. Most go unreported.

But what if the data for the new experimental COVID bioweapon shots that is reported to the CDC is not even being entirely published and shown to the public?

How many actual deaths could actually be happening shortly after receiving one of these experimental shots? Tens of thousands, one hundred thousand?

Albert Benavides has a Bitchute channel called WelcomeTheEagle88. Each week he does a deep dive into the data released by the CDC into VAERS. He records and stores everything, and has even found that the CDC removes records of deaths some weeks that were there in previous weeks.

Over 59% of the deaths VAERS is releasing to the public happened in February or earlier. So these numbers are severely under-reported.

Here is his latest analysis from last Friday.

Watch the video here.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Related Articles

14 May 2021

14 April 2021

15 March 2021The original source of this article is Health Impact NewsCopyright © Brian Shilhavy, Health Impact News, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/cdc-death-toll-following-experimental-covid-injections-now-4863-more-than-23-previous-years-of-recorded-vaccine-deaths-according-to-vaers/5746625