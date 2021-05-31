“Clarify the Confusion” regarding the Covid Vaccine and the “Green Passport”: Open Letter to Israel’s Prime Minister

By Sarah Feld

Global Research, May 31, 2021America’s Frontline Doctors 26 May 2021

.

.

To Prime Minister Binyamin Natanyahu,

There has been great confusion regarding treatment of the coronavirus. I am hoping you can help clear it up.

On December 11, 2020, the FDA offered an ‘Emergency Use Authorization’ for a Pfizer vaccine. On December 9, 2020 thousands of doses arrived at Ben Gurion airport. Did you officially order and receive incompletely tested drugs, even before they received the EUA? Is that even legal?

You proudly lauded the vaccine that would save us from lockdowns, distancing, and masks. But that word, ‘vaccine’, has confused us. Until February 5, 2021, the Merriam Webster dictionary defined it: A preparation of killed microorganisms, living attenuated organisms, or living fully virulent organisms that is administered to produce or artificially increase immunity to a particular disease. This was indeed the basis of all commonly known vaccines. In December, when they were introduced into Israel, it was still correct. Remarkably, on February 6, a new definition appeared: a preparation of genetic material (such as a stand of synthesized mRNA) that is used by the cells of the body to produce an antigenic substance (such as a fragment of virus spike protein). Of course most of us were unaware of that significant modification. When the word ‘vaccine’ was heard, it was understood as the familiar, widely accepted treatment they and their children were familiar with. Mr. Prime Minister, don’t you think we deserved to be informed from the start that the injection was of a genetic modifying agent, and not a weakened virus?

When you declared these ‘vaccines’ were safe, and rolled up your own sleeve to prove it, how could you know? The WHO didn’t know. Pfizer didn’t know. The FDA didn’t know. After all, although they were still in the process of trial drug studies, they were rolled out at ‘Warp Speed’. They say they won’t know until at least 2023, if then. There is no proof these shots stop transmission, or prevent illness. They list 22 known side effects on their drug insert. Sadly we have learned of more.

Surely you knew that under EUA, unapproved medical products may be used in an emergency to diagnose, treat, or prevent serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions when certain statutory criteria have been met, including that there are no adequate, approved, and available alternatives. How grateful we would have been had your minister of health recommended Ivermectin, HCQ, Vitamins D and C, zinc or Querticin. Doctors who used them saved many lives. Some suggest at least 85% of those who died might have been saved. These safe, FDA- approved drugs could have provided the alternative. To add to the confusion, you actually used the phrase ‘FDA-approved’, as opposed to EUA, a number of times in describing the ‘vaccine’, including in that cute little video you posted on Purim 2021.

How much testing has actually been done on this ‘vaccine’ is another vague point. They’ve been working on it for decades, we’re told, yet it was never approved. We know the animals in the drug trials became very sick, and most died. Their auto-immune systems were destroyed, and they did not survive the next virus or flu season (ADE). In these past few years, no animal studies were done. Pfizer trials were done exclusively on humans. Whereas most new drugs or vaccines require 7-15 years or more, this brand new mRNA concept was rushed out to hundreds of millions in less than a year – for a virus with a remarkably high recovery rate.

You now proclaim the Green Passport is no more. Perhaps you are trying ease the stress by telling us we can again move freely, eat out, and work out.

If so, why are you forging ahead to jab our kids with an experimental drug that has not been tested for more than a few months on young children, who have not been nearly as badly affected at all by the virus – less than the seasonal flu.

Mr. Prime Minister, it’s time to end the confusion.

Why do children with 99.997% recovery rate need this shot at all?

Show us long-term studies.

Show us studies of how their immune systems will be affected in two years, in five.

Show us studies on the effect on future fertility.

Show us long-term neurological studies.

Show us what happened to the kids in the trial studies, including the paralyzed, the immune suppressed, and those who sadly died.

Explain how 14-year-olds, who need parental permission to go on a school trip, and who cannot legally buy cigarettes, can make an independent choice to take a drug that will affect them for the rest of their lives.

Stop the confusion. There is no pandemic. The virus is gone. Like the yearly flu, it comes and leaves. Now leave our children and us to go back to our lives.

One thing is clear. There are many trials taking place globally, including Nuremberg 2. Those who knowingly coerced, manipulated, lied to, or otherwise forced citizens to take this drug against their will, in violation of the Nuremberg Code, will be brought to justice.

Your clarifying response would be greatly appreciated.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from America’s Frontline Doctors

Related Articles

9 February 2021

29 April 2021

20 March 2021The original source of this article is America’s Frontline DoctorsCopyright © Sarah Feld, America’s Frontline Doctors, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/open-letter-israeli-prime-minister-health-minister-clarify-confusion/5746622