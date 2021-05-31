By Jerome Riviere

Question for written answer E-005963/2020 to the Commission

Jérôme Rivière (ID)

Subject: Funding of the Wuhan laboratory by the European Union

A whole range of projects have been carried out under the Horizon 2020 research programme managed by the European Commission. The European Virus Archive (EVA) project was set up in 2008 in response to the need for a coordinated and easily accessible collection of viruses, which could be made available to universities, public health bodies and industry.

In three years, the project has grown from a consortium of nine European laboratories to include associated partners in Africa, Russia, China, Turkey, Germany and Italy, including the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

According to the European Commission’s website, between 2015 and 2019 the European Union paid EUR 130 576.80 to the Wuhan Institute, with nearly EUR 90 000 being earmarked for the period until 2023.

1. Can the Commission confirm the exact amounts already paid and the amounts planned?

2. In view of the health crisis originating in Wuhan, does the Commission intend to ask China for explanations regarding the use of this money?

Jérôme Rivière is French politician who has served as a Member of the European Parliament since 2019.

