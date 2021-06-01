Renowned Texas Professor and Doctor: COVID-19 Shots Are “Bioweapons Thrust Upon the Public!”

By Brian Shilhavy

Global Research, June 01, 2021

Author John Leake recently interviewed Dr. Peter McCullough in Dallas. YouTube phenom Austen Fletcher, known online as “Fleccas Talks,” has done a masterful job in post-production by summarizing the 1 hour and 45 minutes interview down to less than 17 minutes.

You won’t find this on his YouTube channel, for obvious reasons, but he also publishes on Rumble now, and you can find both the edited summary version and the full version on his Rumble channel.

Dr. Peter McCullough is already well-known to Health Impact News readers. Here is a list of his credentials again.

Dr. McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, and Professor of Medicine at Texas A & M College of Medicine, Dallas, TX USA. Since the outset of the pandemic, Dr. McCullough has been a leader in the medical response to the COVID-19 disaster and has published “Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection” the first synthesis of sequenced multidrug treatment of ambulatory patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the American Journal of Medicine and subsequently updated in Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine.

He has 40 peer-reviewed publications on the infection and has commented extensively on the medical response to the COVID-19 crisis in TheHill and on FOX NEWS Channel.

On November 19, 2020, Dr. McCullough testified in the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and throughout 2021 in the Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, Colorado General Assembly, and New Hampshire Senate concerning many aspects of the pandemic response.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, FACP, FACC, FAHA, FCRSA, FCCP, FNKF, FNLA

Professor of Medicine, Texas A & M College of Medicine

Board Certified Internist and Cardiologist

President Cardiorenal Society of America

Editor-in-Chief, Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine

Editor-in-Chief, Cardiorenal Medicine

Senior Associate Editor, American Journal of Cardiology

For more information about Dr. McCullough, please visit: heartplace.com/dr-peter-a-mccullough (Source.)

Dr. McCullough is pro-vaccine, and in the beginning he did administer the COVID-19 shots to some of his patients.

But now he states:

“Based on the safety data now, I can no longer recommend it.”

If you have watched any of the previous interviews we have published with Dr. McCullough, you will see that this man appears to be an honest physician who truly wants to help his patients, and therefore has apparently not bought into the whole spirit behind the implementation of the New World Order by the Luciferians who have no regard for human life at all.

Dr. McCullough was a leader among the physicians who developed early treatments for whatever COVID-19 is, using simple, older drugs with a long history of safety, and as a result he saved many lives.

He was the lead author on a major published study on the use of these older drugs, and when he put up a YouTube video about the study to help people, he was shocked that it was removed. He knew then that something nefarious was happening worldwide.

In this most recent interview, one can observe that he is doing his own research now, and he even quotes some people in the alternative media, which shows he is making the effort to get around censorship in the corporate media and Big Tech to learn the truth.

This is the first time, to my knowledge, that he referred to the COVID-19 shots as “bioweapons.”

He also uses the term “Globalists”:

This is what Globalists have been waiting for. They’ve been waiting for a way of marking people. That if you get the vaccine, you’re marked in a database.

And this can be used for trade, for commerce, for behavior modification – all different purposes.

He also states:

“Here, in the United States, we have 100 million people vaccinated (with the COVID-19 bioweapon shots so far). This is far and away the most lethal, toxic, biologic agent ever injected into a human body in American history.”

For Health Impact News readers who have been following the vaccine topic for years, and following the holistic doctors who have been warning about the dangers of vaccines in general, and the eugenic plans of the Globalists in the roll out of the COVID-19 bioweapons in particular, there probably is no new information in this interview with Dr. McCullough.

So why are we publishing it?

Because as a pro-vaccine world leader in his medical field, he takes much more risk to bring this information to the public, putting his own life and career on the line.

And that’s big news!

At the end of this short clip he is asked if any agency or individual has tried to silence him through threats or intimidation, to which he replied:

My personal situation, professional situation, is a position of strength.

And those who have attempted, in any way, to pressure, coerce, or threaten me with reprisal, have paid an extraordinary price.

And I think that’s an important message to get out there.

There is a position of strength based on principles of compassionate care, and of the Hippocratic oath, and of the fiduciary relationship that a doctor has to a patient, and a prominent doctor has to a population, that supersedes all of those other ill intents.

And what I say is, bring them on.

So what do you think Health Impact News readers? I know that there are literally hundreds of doctors who subscribe to Health Impact News. What advice would you give to Peter McCullough?

Do you think he has any idea what is awaiting him, even though he has apparently already weathered some storms by the opposition?

This man needs our prayers! Because I suspect that not only is his career in danger, but his very life. He may be grossly underestimating the enemy.

Watch this short clip from Fleccas Talks’ Rumble channel. (Thank you Austen!!!) It is currently approaching a half million views, and I know that Health Impact News readers can easily add a few hundred thousand more. The full interview is here.

