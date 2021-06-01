By Llewellyn H. Rockwell, Jr.

Global Research, June 01, 2021LewRockwell.com

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Related Articles

10 May 2021

30 May 2021

31 May 2021The original source of this article is LewRockwell.comCopyright © Llewellyn H. Rockwell, Jr., LewRockwell.com, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/same-fear-different-year/5746709