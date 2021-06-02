Jaime C.

Global Research: Access to Information Is the Key to Truth

By The Global Research Team

Global Research, June 02, 2021

For almost 20 years, Global Research has been bringing our readers a broad spectrum of voices analyzing complex global situations. And we will continue to do so because we believe that access to information is the key to the truth. 

In relation to the worldwide corona crisis, we publish on a daily basis the analysis of prominent scientists and social analysts. We also document the devastating impacts of the lockdown policies on people’s lives.

Global Research is independent. We have been able to develop our activities almost entirely thanks to contributions from our readers.

Please consider supporting our Spring donation campaign. Our objective is to raise $25,000 before the end of June.

Click to donate:

Click to make a one-time or a recurring donation

Click to become a member (receive free books!):

Click to view our membership plans

Thank you for supporting independent media.

The Global Research Team

Related Articles

Independent Media Delivers Truth and Accountability

23 February 2018

The Cost of Wanting to Tell the Truth: Global Research Needs Your Support

16 September 2019

Global Research: Shedding Light on Complex Issues

25 August 2020The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © The Global Research Team, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/global-research-access-information-key-truth/5746757

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.