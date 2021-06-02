No Vaxx Rebellion; Resist, Refuse, Reject

By Mike Whitney

Global Research, June 02, 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

“All is not lost, the unconquerable will… and the courage never to submit or yield.” — John Milton

Have you given any thought to the strange events of the last 15 months?

Have you wondered why so many countries adopted the same policies that had never been used before and had no scientific foundation?

Have you wondered why effective ‘life-saving’ medications and therapies were actively and aggressively suppressed?

Have you wondered why world-renowned scientists, virologists and epidemiologists were banned on Twitter and removed from Facebook?

Have you wondered why all of the cable news channels and print-media covered daily developments with the same breathless hysteria as their competitors?

It’s very hard to look back on the events of the last 15 months and not suspect that there is more to this Covid story than meets the eye; that while the infection does, in fact, kill mostly older people with multiple underlying conditions, that, perhaps, the virus has been used to promote a political agenda of which we know very little. Even so, there are things of which we can be reasonably certain, such as, that all of the fear-mongering and hysteria has been suspiciously manipulated to promote universal vaccination. That seems fairly obvious. In fact, managers of this Covid operation have stated quite openly that their goal is to inoculate “all 7 billion people” on planet earth. Wow. There’s not alot of gray-area in that comment, is there?

And, if that’s the case, we can safely assume that much of the hysteria was exaggerated to achieve the stated goal. It’s a pretty simple formula really: “Scare the hell out of everyone and then stampede them towards the vaccination depots.” At least, that appears to be the operating theory. And, I’m certainly not alone in feeling that way. There’s also, Dr. Peter McCullough, who is a Doctor of Internal Medicine and a Board-Certified Cardiologist. Here’s how he summed it up in a recent interview on Rumble:“I think this whole pandemic, from the beginning, was about the vaccine. All roads lead to the vaccine. There are already places in southeast Asia and Europe where they are laying the groundwork for compulsory vaccination. Compulsory! The means someone pins you to the ground and puts a needle in you. That’s how bad the stakeholders want vaccination.” (16-minute Interview with Dr Peter McCullough, Mercola. )

Repeat: “It’s all about the vaccine.”

What that means is that all the hoopla of the last year –including the masks, the social distancing, the lockdowns, the closed schools, the ruined businesses, the shuttered churches, the Daily Death Count and the endless footage of hospital emergency rooms where anxious-looking medical professionals wheel comatose patients hurriedly down the halls and into ICU– was all concocted with one objective in mind; to prepare the sheeple for industrial-scale inoculation with a foreign substance which has not been approved by the FDA, did not conclude Phase 3 Clinical Trials, and for which the long-term adverse effects remain completely unknown. Could it get any weirder?

Probably.

Of course, now the focus has shifted to China. China, China, China. It’s all China all the time. The Chinese were supposedly fooling around with lethal pathogens at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Security was reportedly lax which suggests that the virus– that infected the world and crashed the global economy– probably escaped from a Chinese lab. So, let’s blame the Chinese.

It all makes sense until you dig a little deeper and find out that the US National Institutes of Health, “had funded the controversial Wuhan Institute of Virology” to the tune of “$3.7 million project for collecting and studying bat coronaviruses” (from 2014 to 2019) and shortly after, “another $3.7 million” (for a) “project appears to have included work on “gain-of-function”: research that investigates how a virus can gain the ability to infect a new type of animal.”

This funding from the NIH looks alot like a subcontracting agreement, although we need more details. But at the very least, the arrangement suggests that there might be some shared responsibility for the alleged leak?

Maybe, I’m missing something here, but it seems to me that the “blame China” folks might be too hasty in their judgement. After all, the “blame China” meme could just be another diversion conjured up to conceal US involvement. We just don’t know.

Secondly, there’s no reason to assume that the alleged “leak” was an ‘accident’ at all, in fact, there is a mountain of circumstantial evidence suggesting otherwise. For example, how do we explain the fact– way back in October, 2019– elites from the Gates Foundation, the World Bank, big media, big pharma, the UN, the CDC, the CIA, the Chinese Center for Disease Control, and John Hopkins University, conducted a “live simulation exercise to prepare public and private leaders for a pandemic response”?

Now there’s an interesting coincidence. Some conspiracy nut might think these bigwigs actually knew what was coming? What a crazy idea, eh?

The confab was called “Event 201” and it gathered representatives from the main global power centers to walk through the operational plan that would be implemented to affect the outcome they collectively sought. Here’s how Johns Hopkins tried to dismiss questions about the suspicious event. They said:“For the scenario, we modeled a fictional coronavirus pandemic, but we explicitly stated that it was not a prediction. Instead, the exercise served to highlight preparedness and response challenges that would likely arise in a very severe pandemic. Although our tabletop exercise included a mock novel coronavirus, the inputs we used for modeling the potential impact of that fictional virus, are not similar to nCoV-2019.” (Armstrong Economics)

Is that the lamest excuse you’ve ever heard?

Indeed. Are we supposed to believe that none of these elites had the slightest inkling that a few months later, the world would be thrust into a global pandemic in which the advice of their respective “public health experts” would override parliaments and legislatures everywhere conferring upon them political powers they never earned at the ballot box and authority to mandate everything from universal mask wearing to effective house arrest? They never saw that coming? They never mapped that out? The confab was just an innocent bull-session with their high-powered buddies?

Baloney. (Be sure to check out this you tube where the prescient Dr Fauci predicts a global pandemic. The video is dated 2017!)

Pardon my skepticism, but I think that Johns Hopkins might be stretching the truth a bit. Certainly, honchos from big finance and the intelligence community did not attend the meeting simply to “chew the fat” or to express their love for humanity. No, they were undoubtedly focused on more practical issues like putting the finishing touches on a plan to restructure the global economy and political system in a way that better served the interests of their fellow elites. A plan like that, would require a crisis of some magnitude, a really big blowout, like a global pandemic with all the bells and whistles.

And, even then, it would require a competent and resourceful steering committee, a detailed operational-plan for mobilizing public health officials, heads of state, giant marketing firms, state governors, big Tech, big pharma, a battery of behavioral psychologists, and a small army of social media honchos. No doubt about it; it’s a giant undertaking that would take considerable time and energy.

And that’s why we think it’s inconceivable that anyone would put that much time and effort into plotting and planning, logistical coordination and tabletop exercises, and all the hard work and bureaucratic drudgery if they were simply interested in saving lives or easing the suffering of the infected masses.

That’s not why these elites convened Event 201. They had other goals in mind, and on the top of their list was mass vaccination. They want to vaccinate everyone-everywhere ASAP, and all of the developments of the last 15 months have been aimed at achieving that singular objective.

But what does that tell us?

If you believe, as I do, that the pandemic is being managed by powerbrokers who operate behind the fig leaf of political leaders, compromised physicians and dodgy public health officials; then what should we be able to deduce about the vaccine itself?

Answer– That they know what’s in it. And they know what it does.

You see, none of us really know that, not with any degree of certainty, that is. All we know is that the vaccine was rushed through the regulatory process without FDA approval, that Phase 3 clinical trials were never completed, and that the animal trials– that were conducted years before– ended with a pile of dead ferrets. That’s about all we know, BUT we can reasonably assume that the managers of this operation know what’s in the vaccines, because they never would have put as much time and effort into this grandiose project if they didn’t know. Right?

So, we’re dealing with asymmetrical knowledge here. One party has a clear advantage because they know something critical that the other party does not know. YET. But we will know, (eventually) because independent researchers are gradually piecing together a patchwork of information on how the substance in the injection effects the people that have been vaccinated. But that takes time which is why the stakeholders are going to use every trick in the book to vaccinate as many people as possible before the truth is revealed and their house of cards comes crashing down around them. Unfortunately, much of the damage will have already been done by then.

So, what do we actually know about these vaccines?

Let’s start with Dr McCullough since he testified before Congress and is clearly an expert on the matter. Here’s what he said in the same interview we linked to earlier: “People are dying from this vaccine — the internet is full of these cases — so why is it being pushed like it is?… They want a needle in every arm… But why, especially when there are known severe adverse side effects?”

‘Don’t fall for the trap because it’s only going to make things worse.This is a bioweapon, far beyond anything we have ever seen …The vaccine’s not safe.” (Mercola.com)

That’s a good summary, but we’re looking for a little more detail, something that pinpoints elements in the vaccine that make it so controversial. Here’s a quote from Prof. Byram Bridle, Viral Immunology University of Guelph, who helps to explain the shortcomings of the vaccines as they relate to the serious adverse effects which are showing up by the boatload.“The conclusion is: We made a big mistake…we didn’t realize it til now… we thought spike protein was a great target antigen… We never knew the spike protein itself was a toxin and was a pathogenic protein… So by vaccinating people, we are inadvertently inoculating them with a toxin, that gets into circulation, and when that happens, it can cause damage, especially in the cardio-vascular system. And, there are many other legitimate questions about the long-term safety of this vaccine. For example, with it accumulating in the ovaries, my question is: Will we be rendering young people infertile?” (@DrPeterMoloney, Prof. Byram Bridle, Viral Immunology University of Guelph)

Ahh, so now we’re getting somewhere. The spike protein generated by the vaccine is no different than the spike protein in Covid itself; both wreak havoc on the vascular system.

Keep in mind, “gene-based” vaccines are a hybrid concoction that bear no resemblance to traditional vaccines which inject live or dead virus into the recipient triggering an immune response. The new vaccines don’t do that, in fact, they do not operate like a vaccine at all. (Note– “Vaccine” is just a public relations moniker the drug companies settled on to build public confidence and shirk legal liability. The term does NOT apply to the new injections.) What they do, is penetrate, then hijack the cells in the lining of the blood vessels (endothelium) where they begin to produce spike proteins which generate an immune response. But here’s the problem: There’s a big difference between an “immune response” and rewiring your immune system so it reflexively produces toxins that accumulate anywhere that blood flows throughout your body.

It’s the spike protein that’s produced by vaccine-penetrated cells, has been identified as the “culprit” that is responsible for the terrible incidents of blood-clotting, excessive bleeding and autoimmune disease. The vaccines essentially flush millions upon millions of these potentially-lethal proteins into the bloodstream of recipients greatly increasing the odds that they will suffer the life-threatening conditions mentioned in the previous sentence.

Ask yourself this: Do you know what you are putting in your body when you allow yourself to be vaccinated? Here’s how Dr. Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D answered that question:“COVID-19 vaccines are instruction sets for your body to make a toxic protein that will eventually wind up concentrated in your spleen, from where prion-like protein instructions will be sent out, leading to neurodegenerative diseases.” (“Interview with Dr. Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D”,Mercola.com)

The point is, this is not a vaccine. As one scientist put it: “Is a benevolent hijacking of the immune system.” Can you see the difference?

Most people think they are taking a medication that will help their body fight the virus.

Wrong.

This is a reprogramming of the immune system.

The cells now produce a spike protein which they did not produce before. In theory, this protein will spark an immune response that will prime the system for fighting future infection. But it’s all theory. No one really knows what’s going to happen because the vaccines are experimental and the clinical trials have not been concluded, so the long-term effects remain completely unknown. So, when we say the whole thing is a crap shoot, we’re not exaggerating. It’s a high-risk procedure and there are no guarantees. Here’s more from an article titled “57 Top Scientists… Demand Immediate Stop to ALL Vaccinations”:

“Vaccines for other coronaviruses have never been approved for humans, and data generated in the development of coronavirus vaccines… show that they may worsen COVID-19 disease via antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE)...Vaccine-driven disease enhancement in animals vaccinated against SARS-CoV … is known to occur following viral challenge, and has been attributed to immune complexes….which augment… inflammation …

The recently identified role of …Spike (protein) for inducing endothelial damage characteristic of COVID-19, even in absence of infection, is extremely relevant given that most of the authorized vaccines induce the production of Spike glycoprotein in the recipients. Given the high rate of occurrence of adverse effects, and the wide range of types of adverse effects that have been reported to date, as well as the potential for vaccine-driven disease enhancement….Spike glycoprotein alone causes endothelial damage and hypertension in vitro and in vivo in Syrian hamsters by down-regulating angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) and impairing mitochondrial function [26]. Although these findings need to be confirmed in humans, the implications of this finding are staggering, as all vaccines authorized for emergency use are based on the delivery or induction of Spike glycoprotein synthesis. In the case of mRNA vaccines and adenovirus-vectorized vaccines, not a single study has examined the duration of Spike production in humans following vaccination. Under the cautionary principle, it is parsimonious to considervaccine-induced Spike synthesis could cause clinical signs of severe COVID-19, and erroneously be counted as new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections. If so, the true adverse effects of the current global vaccination strategy may never be recognized unless studies specifically examine this question. There is already non-causal evidence of temporary or sustained increases in COVID-19 deaths following vaccination in some countries (Fig. 1) and in light of Spike’s pathogenicity, these deaths must be studied in depth to determine whether they are related to vaccination…” (“57 Top Scientists… Demand Immediate Stop to ALL Vaccinations”, en-volve.com)

Okay, let’s break this down into simple English.

1–Vaccines for other Coronaviruses have never been approved because they made the disease worse, mainly because by creating conditions in which the immune system attacked its own blood vessels and vital organs. (ADE)

2–The spike protein can wreak havoc on the blood vessels and vital organs even if there no evidence of viral infection. Thus, injecting people with vaccines that force the cells to produce spike proteins poses grave risks to their health.

3–The adverse effects from the vaccines are so similar to Covid symptoms, that they could be “erroneously counted as new cases of Covid”. In other words, the media and Fauci might be blaming the ‘variants’ for fatalities that should be attributed to the vaccines.

4–No one has any idea how long the spike proteins will remain in the lining of the blood vessels (not a single study has examined the duration of Spike production in humans following vaccination.”) or other the body. Also, no one knows how deadly or destructive the long-term effects will be.

Here’s more from an article at Conservative Woman:“EVIDENCE is growing that Covid-19 vaccines may worsen the disease in some recipients.The danger arises when a vaccinated person meets the actual virus. Antibodies developed as a result of the jab can end up enhancing disease rather than protecting against infection.

Previous warnings about this potentially lethal effect, known as antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE), have been downplayed or dismissed as theoretical by the manufacturers. The phenomenon has been seen with vaccines against other viruses but is considered very rare.After reviewing published evidence concerning the effect, however, two US experts [1] have concluded it is ‘non-theoretical and compelling’. Receiving the vaccine could convert a subject from someone who experiences mild disease ‘to someone who experiences severe disease, lasting morbidity or even death’.” (“How the vaccine can make Covid worse“, Conservative Woman)

Of course, professional virologists knew that ADE was a possibility even before the vaccine campaign was launched, but they were blacklisted by the MSM, censored on social media, and removed from Twitter. Which is why so few people have ever even heard of the condition. Many people don’t even know it exists.

Doesn’t that strike you as odd? Doesn’t that seem like something you should have been told about before you agreed to get injected? We don’t want to believe that our government would knowingly authorize programs that could lead to our suffering or death. But how else do we explain what’s going on? Here’s more:

“… an international group of doctors and scientists have published an appeal to governments, regulators and vaccine developers worldwide to halt mass-vaccination programmes until safety issues, especially ADE, have been resolved. They say that given the high rate of adverse effects there is a need for better understanding of the benefits and risks, particularly in sections of the community who were excluded in most of the clinical trials. These included the elderly and people with prior exposure to SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing Covid-19.

Exclusion of the latter, the group says, is particularly unfortunate ‘as it denied the opportunity of obtaining extremely relevant information concerning post-vaccination ADE in people that already have anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.’ Without careful monitoring, cases of ADE or similar immune pathology caused by the vaccine would be indistinguishable from severe Covid-19.” (“How the vaccine can make Covid worse“, Conservative Woman)

Did you catch that last part about: “cases of ADE or similar immune pathology caused by the vaccine would be indistinguishable from severe Covid-19”?

This is the (evil) genius of the Covid vaccine, that is, when people start dying, their deaths are going to be blamed on Covid “variants” rather than the vaccine. Why?

Because the symptoms are nearly identical. As a recent study by the Salk Institute showed, Covid is primarily a vascular disease. In other words, it is the action that takes place in the bloodstream (inflammation, ADE, blood clots and bleeding) that kills people, not the respiratory virus. Unfortunately, the substance from the vaccines enters cells in the lining of the blood vessels producing spike proteins that are similar the spike proteins generated by Covid. The spike proteins attract platelets that cause blood clots, or they lead to bleeding (after the platelets are used up) or they create waste that is attacked by killer lymphocytes which damages blood vessels and organs. Bleeding, blood clots or auto immune disease; any of these conditions are possible following vaccination, perhaps, even probable.

So far, no one in the pro-Vaxx camp has acknowledged the potential dangers of ADE. Why is that? Why has Fauci remained silent on an issue of such glaring importance? Here’s more:

“The same may be true of damage caused by a toxin, the so-called ‘spike’ protein, production of which is triggered in our body cells by the vaccine. The protein is a uniquely dangerous characteristic of the virus, and the aim of the vaccine is to alert the immune system to it so as to block infection.

But not a single study has examined how long the toxin continues to be produced in us following vaccination,the doctors say. The jab itself may be causing the very symptoms it is designed to protect against, symptoms then erroneously diagnosed as ‘coincidental’ cases of infection. ‘If so, the true adverse effects of the current global vaccination strategy may never be recognized unless studies specifically examine this question.’” (“How the vaccine can make Covid worse“, Conservative Woman)

See? Like we said, the fatalities caused by the vaccine are going to be attributed to Covid which means that the media will continue to promote their silly “variants” theory even while the truth stares them in the face. It doesn’t take a crystal ball to figure out how this shell game is going to play out. Scores of people will die, but the vaccine manufacturers and their allies will escape blame by diverting attention to the goofy variants chimera. It’s a clever strategy and it already appears to be working. There’s been a spike in fatalities in nearly every country that has launched a mass vaccination campaign, but no one has placed the blame where it belongs; on the vaccines themselves. Who knew killing could be so easy?

So, the question we should all be asking ourselves is this: Did the authors of the Covid operation know that the vaccines were dangerous before the campaign was launched?

Yes, they did, they must have. But they rushed ahead regardless. They want to vaccinate the world whatever the cost in terms of lives-lost. Here’s more from the “now censored” UK Column:

“There is overwhelming evidence that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein (that is also synthetically produced by the Covid vaccines) is a central part of the mechanisms of morbidity and mortality of SARS-CoV-2, and therefore is also a risk of the vaccine. In regard to clotting, that risk is greater if you receive a vaccine.

The data clearly demonstrate that the last thing you would ever want to do is make a vaccine that produces a spike protein. As the literature clearly showed, it would cause significant damage, including brain clots and death. And that literature, for the most part, was available before the release of Covid vaccines to the public.” (“Clotting and Covid Vaccine “Science”, Dr Mike Williams, UKColumn)

“Overwhelming evidence”?

Yes, and yet the vaccination campaign races ahead even while the mountain of evidence continues to grow. How do you explain that? Here’s more:

“…Autopsy studies have yet to find clear evidence of destructive viral invasion into patients’ brains, pushing researchers to consider alternative explanations of how SARS-CoV-2 causes neurological symptoms…. If not viral infection, what else could be causing injury to distant organs associated with COVID-19?

The most likely culprit that has been identified is the COVID-19 spike protein released from the outer shell of the virus into circulation. Research cited below has documented that the viral spike protein is able to initiate a cascade of events that triggers damage to distant organs in COVID-19 patients.

Worryingly, several studies have found that the spike proteins alone have the capacity to cause widespread injury throughout the body, without any evidence of virus.” (“Could Spike Protein in Moderna, Pfizer Vaccines Cause Blood Clots, Brain Inflammation and Heart Attacks?” Children’s Health Defense)

Get the picture?

In other words, researchers have known for a long time that these types of proteins produce clotting, bleeding and autoimmune issues, all of which can cause death. Are you going to tell me that the scientists who created these vaccines and the managers of this campaign, didn’t know the risks involved?

Nonsense. That’s just not credible. They must have known, and even if they didn’t know, they know now. So, why aren’t they doing something to stop their campaign or notify vaccine candidates about the dangers involved? So far, they haven’t even put a warning label on the side of the needle. They’ve done nothing; not a thing.

Would you call that evil?

I would, just like withholding life-saving medications in the middle of a pandemic is evil. There’s simply no other term for it. Evil is evil. Check out this final snippet from a piece by the Doctors for Covid Ethics to the European Medicines Agency (EMA):

“Our concerns arise from multiple lines of evidence, including that the SARS-CoV-2 “spike protein” is not a passive docking protein, but its production is likely to initiate blood coagulation via multiple mechanisms…..CSVT, cerebral venous thrombosis, is always a life-threatening condition that demands immediate medical attention. The number of cases you conceded had occurred can represent just the tip of a huge iceberg.…

Given that there is a mechanistically plausible explanation for these thromboembolic adverse drug reactions, namely that the gene-based products induce human cells to manufacture potentially pro-thrombotic spike protein, the reasoned & responsible assumption must now be that this may be a class effect. In other words, the dangers must be ruled out for all emergency-authorized gene-based vaccines, not merely the AZ product.” (“Open Letter to the EMA from Doctors for Covid Ethics”, Doctors for Covid Ethics)

There you have it, multiple blurbs from three papers each claiming that the spike protein generated by the vaccines creates a myriad of problems. And we’re just scratching the surface on this topic; there’s much more research available if you know where to look. But we’ll stop here because we think we’ve showed that the mass-vaccination bosses know what the risks are but have chosen to conceal them from the public.

But, why? And why are they now pushing to vaccinate children whose chance of dying from Covid is zero, but whose risk of adverse effects from vaccination is significant?

It’s because there’s something else going on here. What we’re seeing is the implementation of a broader strategic agenda in which mass vaccination is an essential part. What that means for humanity, we don’t really know. But we’re pretty sure that if people don’t wipe the mud from their eyes and figure out what’s going on fast, we’re going to be in dire straits.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Michael Whitney, renowned geopolitical and social analyst based in Washington State. He initiated his career as an independent citizen-journalist in 2002 with a commitment to honest journalism, social justice and World peace.

He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization.

Featured image is from the author

Related Articles

21 March 2020

22 March 2020

27 April 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Mike Whitney, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/no-vaxx-rebellion-resist-refuse-reject/5746766