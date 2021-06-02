US “Super Imperialism”

Are Big Donors Neutralizing Peace Movement Activism? This article by Dave Lindorff and appearing in Salon magazine, was researched and written with the assistance of a grant from the ExposeFacts program of the Institute for Public Accuracy During the four years of the Trump administration, resistance and even revolutionary talk were in the air as organizations with names like The Resistance and Our … Conti […] Dave LIndorff

Lynching Lynchpin Links Racist Impunity From Tulsa To MOVE Buried inside an embarrassing scandal now broiling Philadelphia, Pa are legacies from America’s despicable era of lynching. The spark for the scandal in Philadelphia is revelations about morbid mistreatment of human remains of Black victims from the horrific 1985 police bombing and burning in Philadelphia of the back-to-nature group MOVE. During the lynching […] Linn Washington

Biden Shows True Colors Proposing Bigger War Department Budget than Trump President Joe Biden has shown his true colors, as this nation mis-celebrates Memorial Day Weekend by guzzling beer and other alcoholic drinks, racking up a typically epic death toll on the highways, and risking a new upsurge in the Coronavirus pandemic partying without masks, marking the date himself by proposing a record new military budget.

Dave LIndorff

Asparagus I grow asparagus While remote Arctic bases Sprout in the far north The conning towers Of submarines break through The ice like black plants They say We don't want War but we will defend our (fill in the blank) Keep your eye on them Keep your eye on yourself too Cross yourself We are In …

Gary Lindorff