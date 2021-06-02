Jaime C.

US “Super Imperialism”

By Michael Hudson

Max Blumenthal and Ben Norton of Moderate Rebels discuss with Economist Michael Hudson on new cold war, Super Imperialism, China & Russia, dedollarization

Posted June 02, 2021

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/56558.htm

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.