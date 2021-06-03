Video: “These People Killed Millions”: Dr. Andrea Stramezzi on Preventable COVID Deaths and Culprits

By Dr. Andrea Stramezzi and Kristina Borjesson

Italian physician Dr. Andrea Stramezzi defied his government by continuing to use hydroxychloroquine on his patients even after it was banned based on the World Health Organization’s recommendation which was based on a fraudulent study published in the Lancet medical journal.

Stramezzi gives a detailed explanation of covid as a disease, it’s progression, and how to treat it while naming the culprits responsible, he says, for killing millions by ignoring and suppressing proper treatment of covid (which he says could have been brought under complete control by now), while promoting dangerous, unnecessary vaccines instead.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/6A09m8DYpiRL/

