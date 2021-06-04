Selected Articles: Video: “These People Killed Millions”: Dr. Andrea Stramezzi on Preventable COVID Deaths and Culprits

By Global Research News

Video: “These People Killed Millions”: Dr. Andrea Stramezzi on Preventable COVID Deaths and Culprits

By Dr. Andrea Stramezzi and Kristina Borjesson, June 03, 2021

Italian physician Dr. Andrea Stramezzi defied his government by continuing to use hydroxychloroquine on his patients even after it was banned based on the World Health Organization’s recommendation which was based on a fraudulent study published in the Lancet medical journal.

“America Jobs Plan”? Biden’s Disastrous “Infrastructure” Bill

By F. William Engdahl, June 03, 2021

The Biden Administration has proposed what it calls a $2.3 trillion “infrastructure” legislation which it calls the “American Jobs Plan.” Far from addressing the huge deficit in America’s highway, bridges, railway, electric grid, water supply and such economically vital infrastructure that would address critical problems in the functioning of the economy, the Biden planners have cynically taken a politically popular word, “infrastructure,” and packed hundreds of billions of dollars into economically wasteful, destructive initiatives having more to do with the Green Agenda than rebuilding a healthy economy.

Philanthropist Bill Gates Invests in “Advanced” Reactor Nuclear Technology

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, June 03, 2021

Let us be under no illusion, the so-called civilian use of nuclear technology does not contribute to “clean energy”. Moreover the development of “advanced” reactors (for civilian uses) is related (indirectly) to the Biden administration’s nuclear weapons program.

Pentagon to Use War Games to Smuggle Weapons to Ukrainian Army, Extremist Formations for War in Donbass: Russian Defense Ministry

By Rick Rozoff, June 03, 2021

Today’s TASS cites Major General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, warning that the U.S. and NATO will exploit this year’s Sea Breeze military exercise in Ukraine to smuggle advanced weaponry and munitions to the nation’s armed forces and fascistic paramilitaries and mercenaries of the infamous Azov Battalion and similar units. The arms will be used for the ongoing war in the Donbass region.

The Etymological Animal Must Slip Out of the Cage of Habit to Grasp Truth

By Edward Curtin, June 03, 2021

Words slip out of our mouths to surprise us. Thoughts slip into our minds to shock us. Dreams slip into our nights to sometimes slip into our waking thoughts to startle us. And, as the wonderful singer/songwriter Paul Simon, sings, we are always “slip sliding away,” a reminder that can be a spur to courage and freedom or an inducement to fear and shut-upness.

Israel’s New Mossad Chief Threatens More Assassinations and Attacks Inside Iran

By Dave DeCamp, June 03, 2021

On Tuesday, the new head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency suggested more Israeli covert attacks and assassinations inside Iran should be expected even as the US and other world powers are negotiating a revival of the nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA.

The War of Corporations on Our Children

By Emanuel Pastreich, June 03, 2021

The older generation takes a strange pleasure in reiterating comments about the absence of responsibility, the lack of focus and the indulgence of young people, using these arguments as a means of excusing the bleak future that their children and grandchildren face. Those arguments are rarely original, but rather they are force-fed to baby boomers by the media as a means of relieving them of all responsibility and of distracting them from the true causes of the tragic shifts that they observe obliquely.

The Campaign against Ivermectin: WHO’s Chief Scientist Served with Legal Notice for Disinformation and Suppression of Evidence

By Colin Todhunter, June 03, 2021

On 25 May 2021, the Indian Bar Association (IBA) served a 51-page legal notice on Dr Soumya Swaminathan, the Chief Scientist at the World Health Organisation (WHO), for “her act of spreading disinformation and misguiding the people of India, in order to fulfil her agenda.”

57 Top Scientists and Doctors Release Shocking Study on COVID Vaccines and Demand Immediate Stop to All Vaccinations

By Dr. Roxana Bruno, Dr. Peter McCullough, and et al., June 03, 2021

There are two certainties regarding the global distribution of Covid-19 vaccines. The first is that governments and the vast majority of the mainstream media are pushing with all their might to get these experimental drugs into as many people as possible. The second is that those who are willing to face the scorn that comes with asking serious questions about vaccines are critical players in our ongoing effort to spread the truth.

US Government Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) Suspends Requirement that Employers Report Vaccine-Related Injuries

By Matthew Vadum, June 03, 2021

In order to encourage American workers to get vaccinated, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has suspended the legal requirement for employers to report work-related injuries resulting from vaccinations aimed at combating the CCP virus, which causes the disease COVID-19.

‘Self-Spreading’ Vaccines Pose Multiple Risks to Society — Including the End of Informed Consent

By Children’s Health Defense, June 03, 2021

Proponents argue self-disseminating vaccines could mean they no longer have to run complex mass vaccination programs. Critics say the vaccines pose many health risks and would also spell the end of informed consent. In October 2019, the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security co-sponsored the “pandemic exercise,” Event 201.

Video: Nasrallah Pronounced Dead by MSM Amid Deepest Crisis in Lebanese History

By South Front, June 03, 2021

Lebanon is in crisis, both political and economic, and this promises to deteriorate further. According to the World Bank, the country’s economic collapse is likely to rank among the world’s worst financial crises since the mid-19th century. The complete meltdown of Lebanon’s economy during the past 18 months is widely blamed on corruption and mismanagement by the country’s hereditary political elite.

