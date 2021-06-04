This week Most Popular Articles
- Covid-19 Vaccines Lead to New Infections and Mortality: The Evidence is OverwhelmingGérard Delépine, May 27 , 2021
- Vaccine Researcher Admits ‘Big Mistake,’ Says Spike Protein Is Dangerous ‘Toxin’Celeste McGovern, June 1 , 2021
- Pfizer Vaccine Confirmed to Cause Neurodegenerative Diseases: StudyNathaniel Linderman, April 26 , 2021
- Depopulation and the mRNA VaccinePeter Koenig, May 31 , 2021
- “We are Human Guinea Pigs”: Alarming Casualty Rates for mRNA Vaccines Warrant Urgent ActionF. William Engdahl, May 27 , 2021
- 12,184 Dead 1,196,190 Injuries: European Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 “Vaccines”Brian Shilhavy, May 26 , 2021
- 57 Top Scientists and Doctors Release Shocking Study on COVID Vaccines and Demand Immediate Stop to All VaccinationsDr. Roxana Bruno, June 3 , 2021
- NoVaxx Rebellion; Resist, Refuse, RejectMike Whitney, June 2 , 2021
- How Severe are the Side Effects of the Pseudo-anticovid Vaccines?Dr. Nicole Delépine, May 29 , 2021
- COVID Deaths Plunge after Major World City Introduces IvermectinArt Moore, June 1 , 2021
- Video: “All Roads Lead to the Vaccine”: Full Interview with Dr. Peter McCulloughDr. Peter McCullough, May 31 , 2021
- The Campaign against Ivermectin: WHO’s Chief Scientist Served with Legal Notice for Disinformation and Suppression of EvidenceColin Todhunter, June 3 , 2021
- Canadian Doctor Removed from Hospital Duty after Speaking Out About COVID Vaccine Side EffectsAnthony Murdoch, June 1 , 2021
- “The Human Bomb”: Effects of mRNA “Vaccination” on Unvaccinated People?Theara Truth news, May 18 , 2021
- The Many Ways in Which COVID Vaccines May Harm Your HealthDr. Joseph Mercola, May 31 , 2021
- The 2020-21 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset”Prof Michel Chossudovsky, May 24 , 2021
- Dr. Fauci and the Origins of the Pandemic: The Biggest Flip-Flop Ever — Who’s Going to Jail?Dr. Joseph Mercola, June 2 , 2021
- FDA Ethically Obligated to Pull COVID Injections Off the Market, or Risk Becoming Complicit in Crimes Against HumanityLance Johnson, May 25 , 2021
- Video: Petition to Revoke the Covid-19 Vaccines: Dr. Meryl NassDr. Meryl Nass, May 30 , 2021
- Renowned Texas Professor and Doctor: COVID-19 Shots Are “Bioweapons Thrust Upon the Public!”Brian Shilhavy, June 1 , 2021
- Video: How COVID Vaccines Can Cause Blood Clots and More: Dr. Sucharit BhakdiDr. Sucharit Bhakdi, May 28 , 2021
- Video: “These People Killed Millions”: Dr. Andrea Stramezzi on Preventable COVID Deaths and CulpritsDr. Andrea Stramezzi, June 3 , 2021
- 9 New ‘Vaccine Billionaires’ Amass Combined Net Worth of $19.3 Billion During PandemicChildren’s Health Defense, May 28 , 2021
- 10,570 Dead 405,259 Injuries: European Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 “Vaccines”Brian Shilhavy, May 17 , 2021
- Bombshell: Nobel Prize Winner Reveals – COVID Vaccine Is ‘Creating Variants’Renee Nal, May 24 , 2021
- COVID “Vaccines”: A Faltering FrameworkDr. Sadaf Gilani, June 2 , 2021
- 160+ Experts Slam COVID Vaccines as ‘Unnecessary, Ineffective and Unsafe’ in Powerful LetterRaymond Wolfe, May 22 , 2021
- Could Spike Protein in Moderna, Pfizer Vaccines Cause Blood Clots, Brain Inflammation and Heart Attacks?Lyn Redwood, May 30 , 2021
- Murder by Decree: The Crime of Genocide in Canada. “The Indian Residential Schools”The International Tribunal for the Disappeared of Canada, June 2 , 2021
- Jovita Moore: Atlanta News Anchor Develops Two Brain Tumors 12 Days after Second Experimental Pfizer mRNA Injection, Still Recovering from SurgeryTheCOVIDBlog.com, June 1 , 2021
- ‘Self-Spreading’ Vaccines Pose Multiple Risks to Society — Including the End of Informed ConsentChildren’s Health Defense, June 3 , 2021
- CIA (Dis)Information Operations Come Home to the USPeter Van Buren, June 2 , 2021
- Medical Tyranny in ChicagoStephen Lendman, May 28 , 2021
- Mass Vaccination Triggers Spike in Cases, DeathsMike Whitney, May 27 , 2021
- Cuba’s Five COVID-19 VaccinesHelen Yaffe, May 30 , 2021
- Vax Passports: Where Your State StandsAlliance for Natural Health, May 28 , 2021
- “Clarify the Confusion” regarding the Covid Vaccine and the “Green Passport”: Open Letter to Israel’s Prime MinisterSarah Feld, May 31 , 2021
- Belarusian President Latest to Warn of World War Starting in EuropeRick Rozoff, June 1 , 2021
- The Battle to Suppress Hydroxychloroquine as a Cheap and Effective Drug for the Treatment of Covid-19Prof Michel Chossudovsky, May 27 , 2021
- Russia to Ditch US Dollar?The Moscow Times, June 3 , 2021
- Johns Hopkins Prof: ‘One of the Biggest Failures of Our Current Medical Leadership Is Ignoring Natural Immunity’David McLoone, June 2 , 2021
- Three Tips for Checking Whether a Medical Study Is Legit or BSRosemary Frei, May 30 , 2021
- The Horrible History of Big PharmaDr. James Angel, May 31 , 2021
- Funding of the Wuhan Laboratory by the European UnionJerome Riviere, May 31 , 2021
- COVID Vaccines May Bring Avalanche of Neurological DiseaseDr. Joseph Mercola, May 24 , 2021
- Johns Hopkins Prof: Half of Americans Have Natural Immunity; Dismissing It Is ‘Biggest Failure of Medical Leadership’Steve Watson, May 28 , 2021
- Former Pfizer VP Tells RFK, Jr.: Young, Healthy People Shouldn’t be Coerced into Taking ‘Experimental’ VaccinesChildren’s Health Defense, May 28 , 2021
- Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi Interview: COVID Vaccine Blood Clot Risk Was Known, Ignored & BuriedDr. Sucharit Bhakdi, May 28 , 2021
- New Report Sheds Light on Vaccine Doomsday CultMike Whitney, May 4 , 2021
- The Covid Deep State: Threats, Vaccine Injuries and Deaths Abound No Compensation. No JusticePeter Koenig, June 4 , 2021
