Jaime C.

Video: Covid-19 Criminality

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Ariel Noyola Rodriguez

Global Research, June 07, 2021

Worldwide, people have been misled both by their governments and the media as to the causes and devastating consequences of the Covid-19 “pandemic”. 

SARS-2 is upheld as the “killer virus”.  And now the Covid vaccine is presented to public opinion as the “solution”, which will allow us to resume a “normal life”.

The covid vaccine project is profit driven. It is supported by corrupt governments.  

Is it safe? Were the standard animal lab tests using mice or ferrets conducted?

Or did Pfizer, Moderna, et al “go straight to human “guinea pigs.”?

In this video report, Prof. Michel Chossudovsky addresses the issue of Big Pharma criminality.  

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-covid-19-criminality/5747186

