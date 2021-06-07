Jaime C.

Video: Indian Bar Association Charges WHO Chief Scientist with Crimes Connected to Suppressing Ivermectin

By Dipali Ojha

Global Research, June 07, 2021The Whistleblower Newsroom 4 June 2021

Dipali Ojha, head of the Indian Bar Association’s team that crafted the Legal Notice, details the alleged criminal acts in which the World Health Organization’s chief scientist, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan engaged, some of which carry penalties up to life imprisonment or death.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/62kUVBYFAliV/

The original source of this article is The Whistleblower Newsroom

