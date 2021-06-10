The 2020-21 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset” (link)

Socialist Pedro Castillo is Peru’s New President Free Peru presidential candidate. Pedro Castillo dio un mitin en el distrito de Socota, en Cajamarca antes de viajar a Cutervo. Foto: Aldair Mejia/La República. Peru was faced with two extremes, and many were uhappy that a moderate candidate did not make the run-off. Peruvians had the choice of electing the first socialist in … Continue reading "Socia […] Ron Ridenour

My friend the local legend My friend the local legend Sings stories for icecream cone eaters He got his trusty Guild He got his voice Steroids added an octave to his range He got his attitude He’ll sing Ballads old Dylan tunes just right Catch the wind Catch the blues Red white and bruised He’ll tell you the real story … Continue reading "My friend the local legend" The post […] Gary Lindorff

‘Karen’ Goes To Court: Amy Cooper’s Bird Brain Lawsuit She’s at it again! Amy Cooper – the now infamous ‘Central Park Karen’ – is raging again. This time Cooper is raging in a lawsuit against her former employer who fired Cooper after that May 25, 2020 incident in New York City’s Central Park. An enraged Cooper called police and falsely accused a Black man … Continue reading "‘Karen’ Goes To Court: Amy Coop […] Linn Washington

EXPOSED: Denmark Banana Kingdom Unclothed in Bed with US Spy Agency (The illustration is a metaphor for a Danish secret military investigation into what the National Security Agency was sucking out of Denmark’s spy network. See footnote Operation Dunhammer. [i]) Latest revelations concerning Denmark’s systematic spying upon its closest neighbor leaders—Germany, France, Norway and Sweden—since 2013 were broadcast and publis […] Ron Ridenour