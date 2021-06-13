Video: Covid-19 Criminality

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Ariel Noyola Rodriguez
Global Research, June 13, 2021
Worldwide, people have been misled both by their governments and the media as to the causes and devastating consequences of the Covid-19 “pandemic”.
SARS-2 is upheld as the “killer virus”. And now the Covid vaccine is presented to public opinion as the “solution”, which will allow us to resume a “normal life”.
The covid vaccine project is profit driven. It is supported by corrupt governments.
Is it safe? Were the standard animal lab tests using mice or ferrets conducted?
Or did Pfizer, Moderna, et al “go straight to human “guinea pigs.”?
In this video report, Prof. Michel Chossudovsky addresses the issue of Big Pharma criminality.
Video: produced by Ariel Noyola Rodriguez, Global Research, June 2021
See Michel Chossudovsky’s E-Book consisting of ten chapters:
The 2020-21 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset”
18 February 2021
