Nightmare Scenario: Vaccinated Children Developing Myocarditis, a Debilitating Form of Heart Inflammation, at Alarming Rates

In a stunning new development, the CDC announced this morning that they will convene an “emergency meeting” on June 18th after an alarming number of children developed myocarditis—a condition that causes an inflammation of the heart—after they were “vaccinated”; this debilitating ailment was especially prevalent in young boys. The onset of heart inflammation in children post-injection was so prevalent that Seattle Children’s Hospital issued a guidance that instructed health providers to inquire about the “vaccination” status of patients who are admitted to the Emergency Room with complaints of chest pains.

Even as they acknowledge this horrifying development where children who are perfectly healthy one second end up being stricken with heart palpitations, shortness of breath, electrocardiogram (EKG) changes and elevated cardiac biomarkers, the CDC and the medical establishment writ large continueto encourage parents to get their children injected with experimental “vaccines”. In the very guidance Seattle Children’s Hospital published to ring the alarm about myocarditis in kids, they note that the CDC “continues to recommend COVID-19 vaccination for people 12 years and older”.

It’s one thing for adults to gamble with their lives and subject themselves to gene therapy cocktails that are not fully approved by the FDA and enroll themselves in ongoing clinical trials by by turning their arms into sacrificial limbs, but pushing mRNA and adenovirus tainted needles into the arms of children is malicious in ways that is indescribable. As horrific as Covid-19 has been, a point I acknowledge because I lost my mother to this dreaded virus last year, the fact is that children have by and large been spared from this cursed pandemic. According to the CDC, the Covid-19 mortality rate of people 21 years or younger is 0.08%. Given this indisputable truth, encouraging and manipulating children to get jabbed with a “vaccine” that neither prevents contraction nor transmission is truly the stuff of Josef Mengele.

As much as I want to express a sense of relief that the CDC and their enablers in mainstream media are finally paying attention to the perils that these biotech snake oils present, I know full well that the “emergency meeting” will be nothing more than a dog-and-pony show. Beyond the fact that they announced this news on Friday, which is a day governments and public personalities dump bad news so it can be lost in the shuffle over the weekend and be forgotten by the time Monday arrives, there is broader question that is begging to be asked. Why in the hell are they waiting nearly a week to convene a meeting to address this terrifying development that is scaring the hell out of millions of parents instead of jumping on calls immediately?

More reports of kids hospitalized for myocarditis after the second vax dose… so the CDC says there going to have an emergency mtg NEXT WEEK?!? How about TONIGHT. Zoom works in the evening. My oped out today https://t.co/8NyVIOfhmn — Marty Makary MD, MPH (@MartyMakary) June 11, 2021

Far from taking bold steps to address this public health emergency, the CDC will pretend to be concerned, hem and haw like they are seriously studying this crisis only to issue an edict that children coming down with heart inflammation is not related to the “vaccines” and will quickly go back to promoting the “vaccination” of children. They are already doing this exact thing before their sham meeting is convened; Tom Shimabukurom a CDC “vaccine safety official”, has started to minimize this grim development by trying to diminish the frequency of myocarditis in children post-“vaccination”.

The crutch they will be leaning on to discredit what hospitals throughout America are witnessing is a statistical gimmick; they note that more than 300 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s “vaccines” have to be administered and that “only 226 cases” of myocarditis or pericarditis have been confirmed in people younger than the age of 30 after they were jabbed. What this deceptive statement omits is that the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System—the tool the CDC uses to document vaccine injuries and deaths—only captures 1% of all adverse events related to vaccinations. To this point, most cases where children develop heart inflammations are not reported; the true figure could be exponentially greater than 226 cases.

But even if we assume that “only 226” children were harmed by the “vaccines”, that is nothing to sneeze at given that only 100 cases of myocarditis would be expected for this age group. The risk of developing heart inflammation is more than twice as likely in kids who are jabbed versus those who are not. Fisher-Price recalled their Rock ‘n Play inclined baby sleeper after 50 babies were killed as a result of their shoddy product yet here we are with at least 226 children who have been grievously injured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s mRNA “vaccines” yet the CDC continues to recommend the use of these deadly nostrums.

The CDC’s actions have gone beyond negligence and are now firmly in the realm of wanton endangerment. A few months ago, they tweeted that people who recovered from Covid-19 should nonetheless get “vaccinated”. This statement is blatantly false, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis stated:

“It’s normal for antibody levels to go down after acute infection, but they don’t go down to zero; they plateau. Here, we found antibody-producing cells in people 11 months after first symptoms. These cells will live and produce antibodies for the rest of people’s lives. That’s strong evidence for long-lasting immunity.”

This fact has been affirmed by none other than the National Institute of Health in a study they published January 26th, 2021. They state “after people recover from infection with a virus, the immune system retains a memory of it”. They go on to affirm “immune cells and proteins that circulate in the body can recognize and kill the pathogen if it’s encountered again, protecting against disease and reducing illness severity.” The CDC, WHO and the duplicitous organizations who are pushing this “vaccination” agenda are suppressing good news when it comes to natural immunization, alternative approaches and early treatment in order to gas light people into getting jabbed needlessly.

The heads of CDC, NIH, and FDA as well as every Biotech executive and political leaders who have taken part in this intentional campaign to mass-inject over 2 billion people globally should face charges in Nuremberg Trials 2.0. This is especially true given that the evidence points to the fact that Covid-19 was created at either the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Fort Detrick or both and funded by factions within the US government. Biden, Gates, Fauci et al have the blood of over 650,000 Americans and 3.5 billion plus people globally on their hands.

As to the safety and efficacy of the “vaccines”, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm and Sputnik’s products have yet to be proven safe and effective. The aforementioned VAERS has been in use for close to two decades; the number of injuries and deaths documented for nearly 20 years has been surpassed by the number of injuries and deaths attributed to these “vaccines” in less than a year. As Dr. Richard Urso and I discussed in an interview that aired two days ago, these experimental boosters are causing more damage than they are ameliorating the risk of Covid-19. Consequently, doctors who recommend these gene therapy injections are breaking their Hippocratic oath and doing harm by encouraging their patients to engage in acts of self-harm.

After people like Robert Kennedy Jr, Naomi Wolf, Cynthia McKinney and I have been maligned for months and dismissed as “conspiracy theorizing” anti-vaxxers by mainstream media and their benighted followers, what we have been saying all along is now coming to fruition. I questioned the origins of Covid-19 only to be censored mercilessly as Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and LinkedIn all deleted my accounts even though the establishment now acknowledge that the virus was most likely manmade after “fact-checking” this reality to be false not too long ago.

This same treatment of silencing dissent has been given to millions of people who dared to question the safety and efficacy of these “vaccines” in a fascist attempt to suppress information that threatens to eviscerate biotech corporations’ talking points. In a land that prides itself for being a beacon of free-speech and cherishes the rights of a free-press, the Second Amendment is being shredded by internal enemies who have zero allegiance to America nor humanity and instead have fidelity to only their globalist master. The truth is finally coming out; this is but the tip of the iceberg, five months from now, we could very well be experiencing a global holocaust.

I take no joy in writing this article; I know that there are many people who might end up reading this article who have either gotten jabbed or had children or loved ones “vaccinated”, including my own family members whom I love dearly and pray that my apprehensions about these boosters never come to pass. The last thing we need at a time like this is divisions; now, more than ever, is a time that calls for unity irrespective of our differences. To this end, I hope that we can debate this topics without reverting to ad hominem and letting conversations devolve into food fights. More importantly, I sincerely pray that we don’t demonize one another and instead treat each other like fellow human beings.

As I noted earlier, adults have the right to get jabbed or refuse to participate in clinical trials as they choose; just as much as I ask people who believe the way I do to respect folks who got jabbed, I likewise ask the “vaccinated” to speak against mistreatments like partitioned restaurants and segregated concerts like the one being held in Madison Square Garden this weekend that is reserved “for jabbed people only”. I also appeal for both sides of the debate to find middle grounds of agreement even if we disagree on the broader point. I would like to think that “vaccinating” children without their parent’s notification, presence or consent is one such common cause. As more news emerges about the dangers these “vaccines” present to children, another area of consensus could be the end of injecting children all together until these particular “vaccines” are proven safe and effective over time.

Though all of us have been carrying the cross of Covid-19 for more than 18 months, children have been particularly impaired by this nightmarish pandemic. As if it’s not bad enough that we force children to wear masks indoors and wound them emotionally, psychological and potentially physically in ways that could lead to an unimaginable mental health crisis when they get older, we are now turning them into lab animals. Another doctor I was talking to a couple of days ago noted that we are living in a society that is suffering from a collective PTSD and that this level of trauma leads to mind-boggling errors of judgment. Before we do further harm to ourselves and our children, let us pause and reassess the way forward and stop listening to politicians, pundits and opinion leaders who are make more money the more we endure tribulations.

If you are a parent, I beseech you to not let your children get “vaccinated”. As mentioned earlier, the overall mortality rate of Covid-19 is less than 1% to begin with; this figure drops to near zero for people under the age of 21. This insane “vaccination” agenda has nothing to do with science or public safety, it’s all about money and other the pernicious desires that people like Bill Gates have expressed publicly to reduce the global population as evidenced at the 4:30 mark of this TedTalk he gave in 2010. Children have their whole lives ahead of them, do not cripple or kill them to “protect” them for a virus that is barely touching them.

