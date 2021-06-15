Depopulation and the mRNA Vaccine

The New York Times Predicts Massive Population Reduction

By Peter Koenig

June 15, 2021

Amazingly, The New York Times – 22 May 2021 – predicts massive population reduction over the next few decades.

“Fewer babies’ cries.

More abandoned homes.

Toward the middle of this century, as deaths start to exceed births, changes will come that are hard to fathom.”

Screenshot of the NYT article

And –

“All over the world, countries are confronting population stagnation and a fertility bust, a dizzying reversal unmatched in recorded history that will make first-birthday parties a rarer sight than funerals, and empty homes a common eyesore.”

And it continues,

“Maternity wards are already shutting down in Italy. Ghost cities are appearing in northeastern China. Universities in South Korea can’t find enough students, and in Germany, hundreds of thousands of properties have been razed, with the land turned into parks.”

Is it all true? It remains to be verified. Omission?

At no time does the article mention the eugenist nature of deliberate population reduction, in connection with the covid plandemic, the coerced and by many accounts poisonous – vaccination campaign, with a non-vaccine, but instead a novel, totally untested mRNA-type “gene therapy” which the US CDC has allowed to be applied as an “emergency measure” in these dire circumstances of a pandemic, that actually lacks all characteristics of a pandemic, but has to be pumped up to make it appear as a pandemic – with literally almost all deaths appearing from whatever causes – even car accidents – can be – and “must” be categorized as covid deaths.

In the US, hospitals get paid US$ 13,000 for every covid-diagnosed patient and US$ 39,000 for every “covid-patient” put on a ventilator. Earlier this year, doctors in NY have come to the conclusion that more than 80% off ventilator patients do not survive the ventilator. See this.

But, be that as it may – the current “loosening-up” of covid restrictions that the US and many European countries are experiencing, is bringing out happiness, smiles, festive thinking and cheerful feeling by the population – in the firm hope the plandemic is over. This may be just a ruse and prelude to much worse to come. Hopefully this suspicion is wrong.

While there is no concrete evidence, there is this uneasy feeling that with the later northern-hemisphere fall approaching, we will be hit by a “new” lab-made “variant” – much stronger, that requires more and more oppressive, dictatorial government measures, more coerced vaxxing with gene-therapy that could affect mankind’s neurological system. (For further details see Pfizer Vaccine Confirmed to Cause Neurodegenerative Diseases: Study)

The NYT goes through great lengths trying to explain why the world population goes into recess and outright decline, without ever mentioning covid and its nefarious deadly agenda.

“Though some countries continue to see their populations grow, especially in Africa, fertility rates are falling nearly everywhere else. Demographers now predict that by the latter half of the century or possibly earlier, the global population will enter a sustained decline for the first time.”

Why would the fertility rate suddenly go down in “developed” countries? Because people realize that to save the planet, the world needs fewer, much fewer “eaters” and consumers? – Or rather does it have something to do with the widely coerced false covid “vaccines”? – see Dr. Mercola’s video below.

Isn’t this precisely what the Gates-Rockefellers-Kissinger et al clan has in mind?

Is that why the mRNA-type injections – CDC’s emergency approval as “gene-therapy” – include anti-fertility and sterilization components?

And – can you imagine – CDC has recently recommended giving this unproven, untested “gene-therapy injection to pregnant women, when never before and under no circumstances pregnant women should be administered untested “experimental” medication.

In fact, the abortion rate of pregnant women receiving the mRNA-type inoculation is as high as 30% – probably considerably higher if unreported cases are taken into account. Listen to Dr. Joseph Mercola.

There is the general notion that covid is not about health or immunity, but rather about depopulating the world; an eugenist agenda, if you will. Mike Whitney expresses a clear view in which direction this unnecessary covid vaccination drive is going. It has nothing to do with health protection of the people. To the contrary. It is about depopulation. These two quotes say it all.

“There is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic… You do not vaccinate people who aren’t at risk from a disease. You also don’t set about planning to vaccinate millions of fit and healthy people with an [experimental] vaccine that hasn’t been extensively tested on human subjects.” Dr. Mike Yeadon PhD, Pfizer’s former Vice President and Chief Scientist for Allergy & Respiratory Disease.

“What we know about coronavirus from 30 years of experience is that a coronavirus vaccine has a unique peculiarity, which is any attempt at making the vaccine has resulted in the creation of a class of antibodies that actually make vaccinated people sicker when they ultimately suffer exposure to the wild virus.” Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The NYT is quoting Frank Swiaczny, a German demographer who was chief of population trends and analysis for the United Nations until last year:

“A paradigm shift is necessary. Countries need to learn to live with and adapt to [a population] decline.”

To enhance this paradigm shift – and to make it appear – and convince you, the reader, that this is a normal unstoppable phenomenon, the NYT predicts, or rather scares you, by speculating / anticipating,

“The ramifications and responses have already begun to appear, especially in East Asia and Europe. From Hungary to China, from Sweden to Japan, governments are struggling to balance the demands of a swelling older cohort with the needs of young people whose most intimate decisions about childbearing are being shaped by factors both positive (more work opportunities for women) and negative (persistent gender inequality and high living costs).”

We know this is a false pretense, and is a totally manufactured argument to make you look the other way, when within two to three years you may see massive dying of people way below the average statistical life expectancy.

We all know, gender inequality has been persisting in the west for the last at least 2000 years. And, while the cost of living has been rising steadily in the first 50 years after WWII in industrialized countries, it has been rather stagnant over the last couple of decades. To the contrary, in some cases – US, Europe – a rather deflationary trend has appeared. A clear sign for it, is negative interest rates in many industrialized countries. So, the NYT is trying to make you believe what isn’t – all to justify their “prediction” of a massive population reduction; to make you get used to the diabolical covid-plan – and perhaps to sow just a little bit of fear.

Since the mRNA “vaxxes” are experimental, there is no history on whether or not the body will be able to clean itself from disastrous side effects, like blood clotting, leading to thrombosis, potential paralysis and death.

Scientific predictions are that mRNA-type injections affect the human genome, and the body most likely will never detox from anything affecting the DNA.

If this assumption is correct, it means, in short, you will never be the same again, and your health may be negatively impacted for the rest of your life. This is, without question, a crime of mass genocide against humanity. It coincides with Dr. Joseph Mercola’s views – see above, as well as Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi on blood clotting, and the disastrous health consequences, i.e. leading to brain strokes, paralyses and death.

In the same vein Vaccine Impact of 23 May 2021 refers to five reputed doctors, who discuss transmission from those injected by the mRNA vaccine to those who have not been vaxxed. These scientists all agree that unless one realizes that these shots are designed as bioweapons for the purpose of reducing the world’s population, you will never fully understand what these shots and Big Pharma are capable of doing and how to take measures to protect yourself.

The NYT gently prepares us for this crime, calling this coming “depopulation” a natural phenomenon, due to a turn in demographics – which is to be expected due to our western “abundant lifestyle”, and due to man-made climate change (mea-culpa, mea-culpa), resulting in reduced harvests – famine – in the developing world, or Global South.

“This is an intentional world war on human blood,” according to Dr. Sherri Tenpenny and Nobel Laureate, Dr. Luc Montagnier, as well as Dr. Mike Yeadon, ex-Pfizer VP and Chief of Pfizer Science – and others.

“The injections will kill and will never stop killing.”

Dr. Montagnier, among the world’s top virologists, projects a drastically reduced life expectancy of many who have taken the “kill shot injection”.

See latest official data of Vaccine deaths and injuries for the EU (from late December 2020 to May 22, 2021)

There are both medical and economic reasons and causes for a drastic world population to which the NYT alerts us.

Why would they do that?

To Prepare us for one of the most horrendous crimes in recent human history: Inventing (meaning man-made) an invincible corona virus.

After a decision of the World Economic Forum (WEF), in January 2020, WHO called the virus in January 2020 first SARS-CoV-2 – named after the SARS virus that hit China from 2002-2003, then, a few weeks later, WHO renamed this invisible “beast” – instrument of manufacturing fear – Covid-19.

The sudden shock of being exposed to a worldwide epidemic cum pandemic (according to WHO’s sudden new criteria), created a fear-pandemic under which people are vulnerable and accept everything – almost in the hope the deadly danger would go away.

So, also a WEF decision, WHO declared this actually minor disease on 11 March 2020 as a pandemic, when there where worldwide, according to WHO statistics only 44,279 positive cases and 1440 deaths outside China. The fear increased, and the “Shock Doctrine” worked. All 193 UN member countries accepted the mid-March 2020 total lockdown – and this without a medical justification.

“The Shock Doctrine” (2007), by Naomi Klein, describing how disaster capitalism takes advantage of shock situations, natural or mand-made, to implement new rules and regulation, that otherwise would have not been readily accepted.

Another example is the US Patriot Act that was for years under preparation, way before 9/11; just waiting for a catastrophe – i.e., 9/11 – to be rushed through and accepted by the US Congress. It took away some 80% of people’s freedoms and converted the laws of the land quasi into a permanent Martial Law – and it is still applicable today, even with some convenient additions for the reigning financial elite.

Imagine! All 193 UN member countries at once – an epidemiological impossibility. Yet, people around the globe accepted the new rule – which eventually destroyed the world economy, decimated it to the point where small and medium size corporations were literally wiped out, putting people jobless in the street, fending for means of survival, increasing poverty rates worldwide exponentially.

Unemployment and famine skyrocketed.

The consequence, especially in the Global South, despair, suffering from being without shelter, no food – often leading to suicide and if not to death by famine. However, those few billionaires on top, who pretend soon be ruling the One World Order, increased their combined fortune in just a few months by some 200 billion dollars.

The World Food Program – WFP estimated total population suffering from acute famine at more than a quarter of a billion (265 million) by end 2020, about half of them are covid-related – and steadily raising. “These new numbers show the scale of the catastrophe we are facing,’ says the WFP. Many of them will not survive, but precise figures are not known. As time goes on, they will become catastrophic, resulting in hundreds of thousands of deaths. This is the high-crime result of the diabolical supra-cabal that invented Agenda ID2020, UN Agenda 2030, the Great Reset – a criminal worldwide suffering particularly for the already poor and vulnerable.

According to Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi,German microbiologist, and as reported in The New American on 16 April 2021 in an article entitled “Covid shots to Decimate the World Population”.

Dr. Bhakdi warns that the COVID hysteria is based on lies and that the COVID “vaccines”, especially the mRNA type, are set to cause a global catastrophe and a possible decimation of the human population.

Starting off, Dr. Bhakdi explains that the PCR test has been abused to produce fear in a way that is unscientific.

Next, he explains what the mRNA vaccines are going to do to the human body.

Among other concerns, he expects massive deadly blood clotting [already occurring] as well as immune system responses that will destroy the human body.

Finally, Bhakdi, who warned of impending “doom” during a Fox News interview that went viral, calls for criminal prosecutions of the people responsible and an immediate halt to this global experiment. See this

This provides some background for the NYT article – background which of course, the New York Times does not mention. It appears that the Times’ concern is foremost warning and preparing people on what might come, but also, spreading more fear, make people more vulnerable, weaker, further breaking down the human auto-defense system. The kind of language applied by the NYT piece, leaves an innocent reader defenseless, in fear “caving in to whatever may come”. Precisely what they want

A Positive Outlook

However, there is hope. The NYT article doesn’t mention ‘Hope’. The best way for humanity to respond to the Covid Planetary Predicament is to collectively resist by all means vaccination and actively object the digitization of your personal data as well as of money.

You thereby resist being taken over by Artificial Intelligence – being enslaved by a a super financial elite

We clearly have the power in us to overcome this diabolical tyranny that hovers over us – almost across the globe without fault. It is a matter of believing in ourselves, the strength of collective positive and loving thinking – and in the power of solidarity.

*

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he has worked for over 30 years on water and environment around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020)

He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization.

