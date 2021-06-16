Video: G7 Leaders at Summit: No Social Distancing, No Quarantine, No Masks

“This is the G7 summit. They are all arriving by private jets, there is no quarantine, no masks being worn.

So why are they able to do whatever they want but we are stuck having to do what they tell us to do?

These are G7 leaders — not socially distancing, not quarantining, not wearing masks. …”

[Unfortunately, some harsh language in the last two sentences]

