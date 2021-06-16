Jaime C.

Video: G7 Leaders at Summit: No Social Distancing, No Quarantine, No Masks

“This is the G7 summit. They are all arriving by private jets, there is no quarantine, no masks being worn.

So why are they able to do whatever they want but we are stuck having to do what they tell us to do?

These are G7 leaders — not socially distancing, not quarantining, not wearing masks. …”

[Unfortunately, some harsh language in the last two sentences]

VideoVideo Player00:0000:57

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Related Articles

G7: Desperately Seeking Relevancy

11 June 2021

Fauci: “Possible” Mask Mandates Could Last Indefinitely to Fight Flu

12 May 2021

Video: Prison Quarantine Camp at London’s Heathrow Airport

16 June 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2021

By Global Research NewsGlobal Research, June 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.