Medical Censorship and The Harms of Lockdowns: Testimony of Ontario Medical Doctors

By Global Research News

Global Research, June 18, 2021Constitutional Rights Centre of Canada and Whole Hearted Media

An Exclusive Interview of Three Frontline Canadian Physicians “Freedom of expression is enshrined in our Constitution, and is imperative in a free and democratic society, as it underpins other human rights, such as the freedoms of thought, conscience, association and assembly.

Free expression is vital to robust and open debate in order to formulate sound and reasoned public policy. This video reveals the disturbing, and dangerous, trend of how peaceful voices of frontline physicians who dissent, and disagree, with state policy regarding COVID directives, are being silenced.

Dr. Gill, Dr. Phillips and Dr. Lamba have all come under attack for their expression that public health directives and mandates are grossly flawed and misguided, and for calling attention to the incredible harms of the governments’ forced lockdowns.

Their desire to speak about the research they know, and the harms they witness, is driven by their conscience.

Their only purpose in doing so is to live up to their oath to “first, do no harm”..

