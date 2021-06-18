Jaime C.

Video: Analysis of the Covid-19 Crisis: Dr. Peter McCullough with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

By Dr. Peter McCullough and Reiner Fuellmich

Global Research, June 18, 2021Stiftung Corona Ausschuss 12 June 2021

This is important right to the end. Show this to anyone who has yet to get one or both mRNA shots.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/rKP61hruGxIt/

“Good doctors are doing unthinkable things like injecting biologically active messenger RNA that produces this pathogenic spike protein into pregnant women. I think when these doctors wake up up from their trance, they’re going to be shocked to think what they’ve done to people,” he said, echoing what he, and Dr. Harvey Risch, professor at the Yale School of Public Health, told Fox News host Laura Ingraham during an interview last month.

12 April 2021The original source of this article is Stiftung Corona AusschussCopyright © Dr. Peter McCullough and Reiner Fuellmich, Stiftung Corona Ausschuss, 2021

