Video: Covid-19 Pandemic and Vaccine: Report on Health Whistleblowers. Canadian MP Derek Sloan

MP Derek Raises Concerns Regarding Censorship
By Derek Sloan
Global Research, June 18, 2021CPAC
Independent MP Derek Sloan holds a news conference on Parliament Hill to raise concerns about the alleged censorship of doctors and scientists as well as medical information related to vaccines.
The Ontario MP has been critical of lockdowns that have been in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and also sponsored a petition questioning the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.
He is joined by a trio of doctors and scientists.
25 April 2021
The original source of this article is CPAC
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-covid-19-pandemic-and-vaccine-health-whistleblowers-canadian-mp/5748071