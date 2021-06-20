Raeisi Elected Iranian President

By Stephen Lendman

With nearly all votes counted from Friday’s presidential election, Ebrahim Raeisi triumphed by a 62% landslide as predicted by pre-election polls.

Rival aspirants Mohsen Rezaei achieved 11% support, Nasser Hemmati 8% and Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi 3% — according to near-final results.

Raeisi’s four-year term begins on on August 3. He’ll succeed two-term President Hassan Rouhani, Iran’s head of state since August 2013.

In November 2019, the Trump regime sanctioned Raeisi and other Iranian officials for invented reasons.

No legitimate ones existed then or now.

Trump’s Treasury Department defied reality by falsely accusing targeted Iranian officials — including Raeisi — of “oppress(ing) the Iranian people (sic), export(ing) terrorism (sic), and advanc(ing) destabilizing policies around the world (sic).”

The above accusations apply to hegemon USA and its imperial partners, not nonbelligerent Iran.

In stark contrast to Washington’s war on humanity at home and abroad, the Islamic Republic prioritizes peace, stability, cooperative relations with other nations, and compliance with international law.

If US-dominated Western nations were governed like Iran, world peace would end preemptive wars against invented enemies.

Western societies would be fit to live in instead of the other way around, things worsening, not improving.

According to Iranian Interior Minister Rahmani Fazli, final results showed Raeisi getting 17.92 million votes.

Over 59.3 million Iranians were eligible to cast ballots — over 28.9 million participating for a turnout of 48.8%.

In response to Raeisi’s triumph, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the following:

“Dear Mr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, the president-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran, accept my sincere congratulations on the election of Your Excellency as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” adding:

“(O)ur countries are traditionally gifted with friendship and good neighborliness” — a relationship he looks forward to deepening ahead.

Along with electing a new president, Iranian voters also chose officials to fill vacant parliamentary and Expediency Council seats, as well as city and village council positions.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said

“(t)he great winner of (Friday) elections was the Iranian nation, which stood up once again in the face of the propaganda campaign waged by the enemy’s mercenary media and temptations of the ill-wishers and showed off its presence in the heart of the political field.”

Outgoing Iranian President Rouhani said anti-Iranian US/Western propaganda failed to prevent millions of voters from exercising their franchise on Friday.

He also praised national patience and fortitude in light of US/Western war on Iran by other means, and expressed best wishes to his successor.

Along with Vladimir Putin, other prominent officials congratulated Raeisi on his triumph.

Syria’s Bashar al-Assad said the following:

“I wish for your country to move forward on the path of progress and bring about prosperity in all fields for the people, who have withstood all the conspiracies and pressures mean to break their will.”

“I take this opportunity to express my eagerness for closer cooperation in promoting bilateral relations between the Syrian Arab Republic and the Islamic Republic and pursuing common interests.”

Iraqi President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sent congratulatory messages to Raeisi.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted the following:

“Congratulations to Excellency brother Ibrahim Raisi @raisi_com on his landmark victory in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s 13th Presidential elections.”

“Look forward to working with him for further strengthening of our fraternal ties and for regional peace, progress and prosperity.”

Raeisi was also congratulated by leaders and officials of Kuwait, Qatar, Yemen, Oman, Azerbaijan, the UAE, Armenia, Turkey, Lebanon, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad.

Western nations ignored his triumph — except to unjustifiably criticize him and the Islamic Republic.

On a sour note, Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned Britain’s envoy to Tehran to protest against Boris Johnson regime obstruction of the right of Iranian ex-pats in the country to vote on Friday.

He was sharply criticized for what Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh called “riotous and terrorist” conduct by UK “anti-Revolution terrorist elements and those opposing democracy.”

US/Western media press agents for power are militantly hostile toward Iran — for its sovereign independence from imperial control.

NYT propaganda falsely claimed that “many Iranians (viewed Friday elections) as rigged (sic),” adding:

President-elect Raeisi “has a record of grave human rights abuses, including accusations (of) mass executions of political opponents (sic).

The above is typical Times rubbish, based on falsified talking points supplied by US hardliners.

Other US/Western media report similar Big Lies against all nations free from US hegemonic control.

Ahead of Friday’s process, the selected — unelected — Biden regime criticized Iran’s electoral system while ignoring its own illegitimacy.

Raeisi has no friends in Washington.

Perhaps Biden regime hardliners will add new illegal sanctions to existing ones — to assure no softening in their war on the country and its people by other means.

