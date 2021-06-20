Repeal of AUMF Coming? Endless Wars and The Authorization for Use of Military Force

By Stephen Lendman

Global Research, June 20, 2021

Three days after 9/11/2001 — the mother of all state-sponsored false flags to that time — Congress near-unanimously declared war on humanity.

The Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) was passed by joint congressional resolution — signed into law by Bush/Cheney four days later.

The measure for endless wars on invented enemies authorized all “necessary and appropriate force (sic)” against parties responsible for “plann(ing), authoriz(ing), committ(ing)…aid(ing) (or) harbor(ing)” those involved in the 9/11 attacks (sic).

Falsely called “just wars,” US aggression on Afghanistan, Yemen, Iraq, Libya, Syria and Somalia followed, along with deployment of US special forces death squads to around three-fourths of world community countries.

Guantanamo and dozens of other CIA torture prisons were established and continue operating extrajudicially.

Security Council member states alone may legally approve war by one nation against another — permitted only in self-defense, never preemptively.

UN Charter Article 51 allows the “right of individual or collective self-defense if an armed attack occurs against a member” state.

It’s permitted “until the Security Council has taken measures to maintain international peace and security.”

Self-defense is legally permitted — never an unprovoked attack by one nation on another.

No foreign power attacked the US since Britain in 1812 — none on 9/11.

Nor was Osama bin Ladin or “crazed Arabs” involved in what happened on a day that will live in infamy.

On 9/11/2001, US dark forces were behind what the Nuremberg Charter calls “the supreme international crime against peace.”

Pre-9/11, Bush/Cheney regime officials planned to attack Afghanistan and Yemen in October 2001, then Iraq and other countries on their target list for regime change.

All that was needed was what the neocon Project for a New American Century (PNAC) called a “catastrophic and catalyzing event – like a New Pearl Harbor” — to wage endless war on invented enemies when no real ones existed, nor any today.

Former CIA head of counterintelligence, Vincent Cannistraro, later acknowledged that US war planners “cooked intelligence” to justify what’s always unjustifiable.

At the time, CIA analyst Michael Scheuer said Langley knew in advance “that we were going to war” before 9/11.

By joint resolution in October 2002, Congress Authorized Use of United States Armed Forces Against Iraq to “defend the national security of the United States against the continuing threat of Iraq(i)” WMDs that did not exist.

Bush/Cheney regime deputy war secretary Paul Wolfowitz later admitted that (nonexistent) WMDs were used as a pretext for war on Iraq because it was the thing everyone agreed on to justify what’s always unjustifiable.

He also acknowledged that war on Iraq was part of a larger plan for controlling regional oil by establishing a large-scale US Middle East military presence.

On Thursday, House members voted to repeat AUMF by a 268 – 161 majority.

On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the following:

“I strongly and fully support repealing the 2002 authorization for the use of military force…”

“It is my intention as majority leader to bring this matter to a floor vote this year.”

On Monday, the Biden regime’s White House said the following:

It “supports the repeal of the…AUMF, as the United States has no ongoing military activities that rely solely on” its use, adding:

Its repeal “would likely have minimal impact on current military operations.”

They’re ongoing lawlessly in multiple theaters with no end of them in prospect — along with illegal sanctions wars on around three dozen nations.

Stephen Lendman is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

The original source of this article is Global Research
Copyright © Stephen Lendman, Global Research, 2021

