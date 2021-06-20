Ten Things You Need to Know about the Experimental COVID mRNA Vaccines

By Makia Freeman

Global Research, June 20, 2021

First published on January 13, 2021

***

Experimental COVID Vaccines are coming to town, being rolled out worldwide as the transhumanistic New World Order (NWO) agenda dictates. This next phase of the COVID scamdemic is an incredibly dangerous one – the phase where authorities take their sovereignty-violating ways a step further by actually penetrating the body with poison disguised as medicine. These new COVID vaccines are even worse than your plain old regular toxic, carcinogenic and mutogenic vaccines, because some of them (the mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna) are a dangerously new exotic creature: tools that actively hijack your genes and reprogram them. Here’s 10 things you need to know about the COVID vax, plus a list at the end of the article of just some of the horrendous injuries and deaths it has caused thus far.

Experimental COVID Vaccines: Never-Before-Used Tools to Modify and Program Your Genetics

The COVID vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna are called mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccines – a completely new type of vaccine that has never been licensed or used on humans before. We have absolutely no idea what to expect from this vaccine, nor no way to know if it will be effective or safe. Traditional vaccines introduce pieces of a weakened virus to stimulate an immune response. mRNA vaccines inject molecules of synthetic genetic material from non-humans sources into your cells, thus hijacking your genes and permanently reprogramming them to produce antibodies to kill the alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus causing COVID (although, as regular readers of The Freedom Articles know, the virus has never been isolated, purified or proven 100% to exist). These newly created proteins are not regulated by your DNA and are thus completely foreign to your body.

Experimental COVID Vaccines: mRNA Vax is an Operating System

The mRNA vaccines of Moderna and Pfizer could barely be regarded as medicine in the traditional sense. They are transhumanistic tools to synthetically alter you at the genetic level. In fact, Moderna has even admitted on their website that their new COVID vaccines are an “operating system” and the “software of life”:

“Recognizing the broad potential of mRNA science, we set out to create an mRNA technology platform that functions very much like an operating system on a computer. It is designed so that it can plug and play interchangeably with different programs. In our case, the “program” or “app” is our mRNA drug – the unique mRNA sequence that codes for a protein.”

Catherine Austin Fitts has recently been pointing out that these tools are ‘vaccines’ in name only, called so to give them legal immunity from liability, when actually they are operating systems:

“Just as Gates installed an operating system in our computers, now the vision is to install an operating system in our bodies and use “viruses” to mandate an initial installation followed by regular updates. Now I appreciate why Gates and his colleagues want to call these technologies “vaccines.” If they can persuade the body politic that injectible credit cards or injectible surveillance trackers or injectable brain-macine interface nanotechnologies are “vaccines,” then they can enjoy the protection of a century or more of legal decisions and laws that support their efforts to mandate what they want to do.” “Why are we calling these formulations “vaccines”? If I understand the history of case law, vaccines, in legal terms, are medicine. Intentional heavy metal poisoning is not medicine. Injectible surveillance components are not medicine. Injectible credit cards are not medicine. Injectible brain-machine interface is not a medicine. Immunity for insurance companies is not the creation of human immunity. We need to stop allowing these concoctions to be referred to by a word that the courts and the general population define and treat as medicine and protect from legal and financial liability.”

Experimental COVID Vaccines: Safety Abandoned

Vaccines usually take 7-20 years to adequately research, test and bring to market. The slew of COVID vaccines produced by Big Pharma companies are being rushed to market in less than 12 months, which is nowhere enough time to meet established safety standards. No long-term safety studies were conducted, so no one has any real idea of the danger these vaccines could cause down the line. Many of the trials only lasted 3-4 months. Animal trials, an important part of safety testing, were skipped. While long-term safety is completely unknown, short-term safety looks extremely sketchy (see next section and list of links at end of article). It is no understatement to say that much of the worldwide population has just become Big Pharma’s guinea pigs.

Experimental COVID Vaccines: Dangerous Adverse Effects

The COVID vaccines promote disease enhancement due to pathogenic priming. In other words, they make people sicker than the disease would have. In Moderna’s trials alone, FDA documents record that 13 people died (6 from the vaccine and 7 from the placebo), while the FDA also issued a new warning regarding Bell’s Palsy as a potential side effect (results were correct up until December 3rd 2020). Since the rollout of the COVID vax, doctors and nurses have fainted live on TV (nurse manager Tiffany Dover fainted while speaking to the media about receiving the vaccine, and later died), contracted Bell’s palsy and become paralyzed. Some people have even died following the vaccine, including in places like Miami, Portugal, Israel, Switzerland, Iceland and more (see links in last section of article).Experimental COVID Vaccines: COVID Vax Only Designed to Stop Mild Symptoms

With the risks of the COVID vaccine so undeniably grave, you might think the benefits are large. Think again. Big Pharma has stated that the vaccine only protects against mild (not moderate or severe) symptoms, which makes the vaccine virtually pointless, given the large majority of people who allegedly have COVID have little or no symptoms whatsoever.

The study Will covid-19 vaccines save lives? Current trials aren’t designed to tell us published in the BMJ (British Medical Journal) by Professor Peter Doshi raises at least 2 very good points about the failure of the COVID vaccines to stop moderate/severe symptoms and to stop transmission. He quotes, among others, Moderna chief medical officer Tal Zaks:

“But what will it mean exactly when a vaccine is declared “effective”? To the public this seems fairly obvious. “The primary goal of a covid-19 vaccine is to keep people from getting very sick and dying,” a National Public Radio broadcast said bluntly. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, said, “Ideally, you want an antiviral vaccine to do two things . . . first, reduce the likelihood you will get severely ill and go to the hospital, and two, prevent infection and therefore interrupt disease transmission.” Yet the current phase III trials are not actually set up to prove either. None of the trials currently under way are designed to detect a reduction in any serious outcome such as hospital admissions, use of intensive care, or deaths. Nor are the vaccines being studied to determine whether they can interrupt transmission of the virus.”

“Tal Zaks, chief medical officer at Moderna, told The BMJ that the company’s trial lacks adequate statistical power to assess those outcomes. “The trial is precluded from judging [hospital admissions], based on what is a reasonable size and duration to serve the public good here,” he said. Hospital admissions and deaths from covid-19 are simply too uncommon in the population being studied for an effective vaccine to demonstrate statistically significant differences in a trial of 30 000 people. The same is true of its ability to save lives or prevent transmission: the trials are not designed to find out. Zaks said, “Would I like to know that this prevents mortality? Sure, because I believe it does. I just don’t think it’s feasible within the timeframe [of the trial]—too many would die waiting for the results before we ever knew that.” What about Hotez’s second criterion, interrupting virus transmission, which some experts have argued should be the most important test in phase III studies? “Our trial will not demonstrate prevention of transmission,” Zaks said, “because in order to do that you have to swab people twice a week for very long periods, and that becomes operationally untenable.”“

Experimental COVID Vaccines: COVID Vax Not Designed to Stop Transmission

Likewise, Big Pharma admitted they didn’t design the vaccine to stop transmission. Therefore, if someone else gets the vaccine, it doesn’t stop them from transmitting the virus to you, and if you get the vaccine, it does not stop you from transmitting the virus to others. This may be why NIAID head Dr. Anthony Fauci continued to push the dehumanizing agenda when he stated on MSM TV that people should still socially distance and wear masks even after getting vaccinated:

“Obviously, with a 90+% effective vaccine, you could feel much more confident [about not getting sick] … but I would recommend to people to not abandon all public health measures just because you have been vaccinated.”

Experimental COVID Vaccines: No Real Isolated Virus Was Used to Make the Vaccine

The vaccine cannot possible be truly effective since it was not based on an actual isolated sample of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The WHO protocols that Pfizer used to produce the mRNA do not appear to identify any nucleotide sequences that are unique to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. I have been covering this point ever since the COVID scamdemic began, especially in articles like SARS-CoV-2: The Stitched Together, Frankenstein Virus where I highight that COVID or SARS-CoV-2 is a theoretical digital virus, constructed from a computer database, that doesn not exist in the real world. Fran Leader questioned the UK MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) about this, asserting that the ‘virus’ was actually a computer generated genomic sequence, and ultimately they confirmed:The Covid-19 “Experimental” mRNA Vaccine. Are You Being Told the Truth?

“The DNA template does not come directly from an isolated virus from an infected person.”

Experimental COVID Vaccines: WHO Admits There’s No Evidence COVID Vax Works

The World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan Yadav admitted that there is no “evidence on any of the [COVID] vaccines to be confident that it’s going to prevent people from actually getting the infection and therefore being able to pass it on.”

Experimental COVID Vaccines: Contains PEGylated Lipid Nanoparticles Which Can Cause Disease

Dr. Frank Shallenberger writes about the dangers of PEGylated lipid nanoparticles which are used to hide the mRNA from our bodies:

“The mRNA molecule is vulnerable to destruction. So, in order to protect the fragile mRNA strands while they are being inserted into our DNA they are coated with PEGylated lipid nanoparticles. This coating hides the mRNA from our immune system which ordinarily would kill any foreign material injected into the body. PEGylated lipid nanoparticles have been used in several different drugs for years. Because of their effect on immune system balance, several studies have shown them to induce allergies and autoimmune diseases. Additionally, PEGylated lipid nanoparticles have been shown to trigger their own immune reactions, and to cause damage to the liver.”

Experimental COVID Vaccines: Pfizer Vaccine Fallout

An astonishing number of people have been hurt, damaged, injured and killed from the Pfizer COVID vax. Take a look at the following headlines, data and links from our friends at For Our Rights:

CDC data shows that 3,150 people are now “unable to perform normal daily activities, unable to work”after vaccination. This is 2.7% of people who took it

Portuguese health worker, 41, dies two days after getting the Pfizer covid vaccine as her father says he “wants answers”

https://trib.al/eEWi66p

Mexican doctor hospitalized after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-mexico-vaccines-idUSKBN2970H3

Hundreds of Israelis get infected with Covid-19 after receiving Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

https://www.rt.com/news/511332-israel-vaccination-coronavirus-pfizer/

Wife of ‘perfectly healthy’ Miami doctor, 56, who died of a blood disorder 16 days after getting Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is certain it was triggered by the jab, as drug giant investigates first death with a suspected link to shot

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9119431/Miami-doctor-58-dies-three-weeks-receiving-Pfizer-Covid-19-vaccine.html

75-year-old Israeli man dies 2 hours after getting Covid-19 vaccine

https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/293865

Death of Swiss man after Pfizer vaccine

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-swiss-death-idUSKBN29413Y

88-year-old collapses and dies several hours after being vaccinated

https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/293952

Thousands negatively affected after getting Covid-19 vaccine

https://m.theepochtimes.com/thousands-negatively-affected-after-getting-covid-19-vaccine_3625914.html

Hospital worker with no prior allergies in intensive care with severe reaction after Pfizer Covid vaccine

4 volunteers develop FACIAL PARALYSIS after taking Pfizer Covid-19 jab, prompting FDA to recommend ‘surveillance for cases’

https://www.rt.com/usa/509081-pfizer-vaccine-fda-bells-palsy-covid/

Investigation launched as 2 people die in Norway nursing home days after receiving Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine

https://www.rt.com/news/511623-norway-covid19-vaccine-deaths/

Hundreds Sent to Emergency Room After Getting COVID-19 Vaccines

https://m.theepochtimes.com/hundreds-sent-to-emergency-room-after-getting-covid-19-vaccines_3644148.html

US officials report more severe allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines

https://www.google.com/amp/s/mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKBN29B2GS

NHS told not to give COVID vaccine to those with history of allergic reactions

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/world/2020/dec/09/pfizer-covid-vaccine-nhs-extreme-allergy-sufferers-regulators-reaction

COVID-19: Single vaccine dose leads to ‘greater risk’ from new coronavirus variants, South African experts warn

news.sky.com/story/amp/covid-19-single-vaccine-dose-leads-to-greater-risk-from-new-coronavirus-variants-south-african-experts-warn-12180837

CDC reveals at least 21 Americans have suffered life threatening allergic reactions to Pfizer’s COVID vaccine

www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-9119029/amp/At-21-Americans-life-threatening-anaphylaxis-receiving-Pfizers-vaccine-CDC-reveals.html

Woman experiences side effects of COVID-19 vaccine

www.everythinglubbock.com/news/local-news/woman-experiences-side-effects-of-covid-19-vaccine/amp/

COVID vaccine side effects more common after 2nd dose

www.boston.cbslocal.com/2021/01/05/covid-vaccine-side-effects-fever-reaction/amp/

Bulgaria reports 4 cases of side effects from Pfizer COVID vaccine

www.ndtv.com/world-news/bulgaria-reports-4-cases-of-side-effects-from-pfizer-covid-vaccine-2347667%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

Two NHS workers suffer allergic reaction to Pfizer vaccine

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/science-and-disease/coronavirus-news-vaccine-pfizer-nhs-oxford-covid-uk-cases/amp/

Conclusion: Watch Out!

The above are just 10 reasons to watch out for the COVID vax, however for those wishing to dig deeper, I suggest investigating things such as unsafe epitopes (parts of proteins capable of causing immune and auto-immune conditions), ADE (antibody-dependent amplification, long known from experiments with corona vaccines in cats. All cats that initially tolerated the vaccine well, died after catching the wild virus), nanoparticles (graphene and hydrogel) and more, all of which are likely linked to the COVID vaccines. These concoctions take the NWO scheme to a whole new level. The agenda has arrived at your doorstep and, indeed, at your bloodstream.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

This article was originally published on The Freedom Articles.

Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles, author of the book Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and senior researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Steemit and Parler.

Sources

https://thefreedomarticles.com/toxic-vaccine-adjuvants-the-top-10/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-19-umbrella-term-fake-pandemic-not-1-disease-cause/

https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development

https://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2021/01/the-injection-fraud-its-not-a-vaccine-2666018.html

https://nypost.com/2020/11/15/social-distancing-masks-necessary-after-getting-vaccine-fauci/

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/13-people-died-during-modernas-covid-vaccine-trial

https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4037

https://thefreedomarticles.com/sars-cov-2-stitched-together-frankenstein-virus/

https://hive.blog/worldnews/@francesleader/email-exchange-with-uk-mhra-exposing-the-genomic-sequence-of-sarscov2

https://banned.video/watch?id=5febeb84c3c5ce1ce2f7cdfa

https://davidicke.com/2021/01/12/doctor-demolishes-gates-covid-vaccine-in-devastating-analysis/

https://forourrights.org/not-looking-good-for-the-pfizer-quackccine

https://thefreedomarticles.com/hydrogel-biosensor-darpa-gates-implantable-nanotech-covid-vaccine/

Featured image is from The Freedom Articles

Related Articles

18 January 2021

11 May 2021

1 May 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Makia Freeman, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/10-things-you-need-know-about-experimental-covid-vaccines/5734303