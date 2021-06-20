The Biden-Putin Summit Was a “Propaganda Trap”

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts

Global Research, June 20, 2021

Biden set the trap by warning Putin that it would be disastrous for Russia if Navalny were to die in prison. See this.

With the trap set, ABC “presstitute” Rachel Scott sprang the trap in Putin’s open press conference following the summit. She dressed up an accusation as a question:

“The list of your political opponents who are dead, imprisoned, or jailed is long and you have now prevented anyone who supports [Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny] to run for office. So my question is, Mr. President, what are you so afraid of?”

Putin answered that Navalny had knowingly broken the terms of his parole. Rachel Scott hit Putin again:

“You didn’t answer my question, sir. If all your political opponents are dead, in prison, poisoned — doesn’t that send a message that you don’t want a fair political fight?”

CNN, which headlined Biden’s warning to Putin, made certain that ABC presstitute Rachel Scott’s propaganda coup reached a wide audience by repeating Scott’s confrontation with Putin: see this.

The world’s population was not privy to what was said in the Biden-Putin meeting. What people know of the meeting comes from the press conference afterward. What people took away from the press conference is that Putin is a tyrant who poisons and arrests the opposition.

In other words, Putin’s Russia is the Soviet Union redux.

Whatever Biden’s intentions and Putin’s hopes, there is no possibility of improved relations as long as Washington has hegemonic aspirations and as long as Washington needs the “Russian threat” to justify the annual $1,000 billion military/security complex budget and NATO which Washington uses to control the foreign policy of Europe.

Given the facts, what hope did the Kremlin see in the summit? Were the hopes worth another black eye for Putin?

*

This article was originally published on the author’s blog site, PCR Institute for Political Economy.

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, Global Research, 2021

