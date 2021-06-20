Video: Kill Kucinich, Take Light and Power

By Dennis Kucinich and Kristina Borjesson

The Whistleblower Newsroom 19 June 2021

Ex-Cleveland mayor Dennis Kucinich talks about his bombshell book, DIVISION OF LIGHT AND POWER, in which he describes being repeatedly thwarted by corrupt members of his city’s government while fighting against a relentless campaign to privatize Cleveland’s public electric power systems that included multiple attempts to assassinate him.

