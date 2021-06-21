Video: Covid-19 “Pack of Lies”: Crimes against Humanity. Prof. Michel Chossudovsky

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Worldwide, people have been misled both by their governments and the media as to the causes and devastating consequences of the Covid-19 “pandemic”.

The unspoken truth is that the novel coronavirus provides a pretext and a justification to powerful financial interests and corrupt politicians to precipitate the entire World into a spiral of mass unemployment, bankruptcy, extreme poverty and despair.

The evidence confirms that there is an insidious and carefully designed project formulated by the upper echelons of the financial establishment.

According to Prof. Michel Chossudovsky’s analysis of the history, estimates and underling scientific concepts, the so-called pandemic is “A Pack of Lies”.

