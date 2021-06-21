Video: Ex-Pfizer Vice President Speaks Out! Children 50 Times More Likely to Die from Spike Protein!

By Dr. Mike Yeadon and Steve Bannon

Dr. Mike Yeadon walks us through the effects of COVID-19 vaccines on adolescents particularly for school-age children and younger.

“I’m genuinely pro-vaccine but I’m pro-safety and these COVID-19 vaccines are not safe. Gene-based design makes your body manufacture virus spike proteins and we know that virus spike proteins trigger blood clots.”

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/QFhODbCxtjrI/

