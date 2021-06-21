Jaime C.

Video: WHO Awaits Review of Italian Study If Virus Could Have Been Circulating in September 2019

By CGTN

CGTN 19 June 2021

The World Health Organization is awaiting an independent review of an Italian study indicating that COVID-19 could have been in circulation in the country as early as September 2019.

The findings will form part of its investigations into the origins of the outbreak.

CGTN’s Hermione Kitson spoke with scientists in Tuscany at the forefront of the study.

The original source of this article is CGTN

