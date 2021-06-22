Help Us Keep the Pressure On — Petition and Letter-Writing Campaign for Hassan Diab

By Hassan Diab Support Committee

Global Research, June 22, 2021Hassan Diab Support Committee

The unjust decision earlier this year by a French Court of Appeal to send Dr. Hassan Diab to trial prolongs a 13-year miscarriage of justice. The decision ignored overwhelming evidence of Hassan’s innocence, and engaged in contradictory reasoning and unfounded speculation. Even France’s own avocat général had asked the Cour de Cassation to quash the Court of Appeal decision due to its legal flaws. However, the Cour de Cassation upheld the Court of Appeal decision.

Hassan’s Kafkaesque nightmare highlights the human cost of unjust prosecution due to politics, aided and abetted by a Canadian extradition law deficient in human rights protections.

We need to exert pressure on the Canadian government to end Hassan Diab’s persecution and prevent a wrongful conviction!

We have an ongoing Parliamentary petition and letter-writing campaign. If you haven’t done so already, please to sign the petition below:

And please send a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. You may write your own letter, or send the online letter at:

If you live in Canada: https://iclmg.ca/diab-letter (a copy of the letter will be sent to your Member of Parliament)

If you live outside Canada: https://iclmg.ca/diab-letter-intl

Thanks to everyone who already signed the Parliamentary petition and sent a letter to PM Trudeau!

