MPs Message to PM Boris Johnson on Balfour Project Call for the Strict Application of International Law, Including via the ICC, in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

Global Research, June 22, 2021Balfour Project
All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).
Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.
***
.
*
Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.
Featured image is from TruePublica
Related Articles
Same Fear, Different Year
Video: Ex-Pfizer Vice President Speaks Out! Children 50 Times More Likely to Die from Spike Protein!
Video: G7 Leaders at Summit: No Social Distancing, No Quarantine, No Masks
All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version). Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch. *** “This is the G7 summit. They are all arriving by private jets, there is no…
16 June 2021The original source of this article is Balfour ProjectCopyright © Crispin Blunt MP, Balfour Project, 2021
https://www.globalresearch.ca/mps-message-to-pm-boris-johnson-on-the-balfour-project-call-for-the-strict-application-of-international-law-including-via-the-icc-in-the-occupied-palestinian-territory/5748367