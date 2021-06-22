MPs Message to PM Boris Johnson on Balfour Project Call for the Strict Application of International Law, Including via the ICC, in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

By Crispin Blunt MP

Global Research, June 22, 2021Balfour Project

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from TruePublica

Related Articles

1 June 2021

21 June 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version). Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch. *** “This is the G7 summit. They are all arriving by private jets, there is no…

16 June 2021The original source of this article is Balfour ProjectCopyright © Crispin Blunt MP, Balfour Project, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/mps-message-to-pm-boris-johnson-on-the-balfour-project-call-for-the-strict-application-of-international-law-including-via-the-icc-in-the-occupied-palestinian-territory/5748367