Video: What’s the Latest on Variants and COVID Vaccine Safety?

By Dr. Peter McCullough and Fox News Insider
Global Research, June 22, 2021Fox News
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH appears on the Ingraham Angle on June 21, 2021 to explain why we don’t need to panic about the “Delta variant” and what younger individuals should know about the mRNA vaccines.
7 June 2021The original source of this article is Fox NewsCopyright © Dr. Peter McCullough and Fox News Insider, Fox News, 2021
