CDC Finds More Cases than Expected of Heart Inflammation After COVID Vaccine

By Dr. Joseph Mercola

Global Research, June 24, 2021Mercola 23 June 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

The CDC is getting more reports than expected of heart inflammation cases after the COVID-19 vaccinations, according to Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, deputy director of the CDC’s Immunization Safety Office.

“Of the 1,226 reports of post-vaccination heart inflammation — a jump from under 800 — 827 were for myocarditis or pericarditis after dose 2. Another 267 were after dose 1. The rest were reports after an unknown dose,” The Epoch Times reported.

The Pfizer vaccine triggered most of the cases, although a few were reported after Moderna’s. The majority of the patients were male, with 40% of them age 29 or younger.

Shimabukuro revealed the news in a presentation Wednesday, June 23, 2021, to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

A pediatric cardiologist at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and the co-chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technical Work Group also spoke, saying the data suggest that “mRNA vaccines may be a trigger for myocarditis” and there is a “likely association of myocarditis with mRNA vaccination in adolescents and young adults.”

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Related Articles

11 June 2021

25 May 2021

23 June 2021The original source of this article is MercolaCopyright © Dr. Joseph Mercola, Mercola, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/cdc-finds-more-cases-than-expected-heart-inflammation-after-covid-vaccine/5748532