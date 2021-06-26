Jaime C.

Video: The Fraudulent Corona Pandemic. Crimes against Humanity. Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

By Reiner Fuellmich

Global Research, June 26, 2021

Watch this video till the end, a statement by the lead lawyer in the alliance of global lawyers going after the criminals involved in the international virus network that started the previous “Swine Flu” Pandemic and now, the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The criminal scientists involved started the “Swine Flu” pandemic (H1N1) and got away with it some years back. They had a precedent to follow. All this criminal action is to reap multi-billion $ profits.

Remember, I disclosed that PFIZER pleaded guilty to the largest medical fraud case in USA in history relating to a drug pushed by Pfizer. So, it is not that such criminals do not exist in the pharmaceutical industry. Watch and Learn and share. (Matthias Chang)

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/tmSpGjVV1lsl/

26 June 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Reiner Fuellmich, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-the-fraudulent-corona-pandemic-crimes-against-humanity-dr-reiner-fuellmich/5748678

