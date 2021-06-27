How Severe are the Side Effects of the Pseudo-anticovid Vaccines?

By Dr. Nicole Delépine

Global Research, June 27, 2021mondialisation.ca

This incisive analysis by Dr. Nicole Delépine was first published in French. Published on Global Research on May 29, 2021

The text below is an AI translation of the text published by our French language website Mondialisation.ca.

Minor edits by Global Research.

What is worth noting is that for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the vaccine contributes to a resurgence of Covid-19.

***

This is a difficult question, because it is certain that as always, many side effects are not reported by doctors, families or patients. We will content ourselves with summarizing here the effects recognized by the official American (Vaers for the USA) and European (Eudravigilance of the European Medicines Agency) institutions.

For the EU (England excluded): Side effects including many deaths

More than 10,000 Europeans killed by Covid-19 vaccines according to official EU data1

The European database for suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, which also tracks reports of accidents and deaths as a result of experimental Covid-19 ‘vaccines’.

For all those who on Tweeter or FB doubt the results of this database, we publish here the EMA policy regarding medication accidents. Only bots, internet robots at the service of Big Pharma will still be able to say that this information is fake !

Here is what EudraVigilance says about their database2 :

“This website was launched by the European Medicines Agency in 2012 to provide public access to reports of suspected side effects (also known as suspected side effects). These reports are submitted electronically to EudraVigilance by national drug regulatory authorities and by pharmaceutical companies that hold marketing authorizations (licenses) for drugs. EudraVigilance is a system designed to collect reports of suspicious side effects. These reports are used to assess the benefits and risks of drugs during their development and to monitor their safety after their authorization in the European Economic Area (EEA) ”.

As of May 8, 2021 on the side effects of the anti-covid vaccines in the EU

Their May 8, 2021 report shows 10,570 deaths and 405,259 complications following one of the four experimental injections of Covid-19. Each category of incidents is noted with the number of sick people and the number of deaths.

Total reactions for the experimental vaccine to mRNA

PFIZER: Tozinameran (code BNT162b2, Comirnaty) from BioNTech / Pfizer

5,368 deaths and 170,528 incidents as of 05/08/2021

MODERNA

Total reactions for Moderna experimental mRNA-1273 mRNA vaccine (CX-024414) 2,865 deaths and 22,985 side effects as of 05/08/2021

ASTRAZENECA

Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222 / VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford / AstraZeneca: 2,102 deaths and 208,873 complications as of 05/08/2021

JANSSEN

Total reactions for the experimental COVID-19 JANSSEN vaccine (AD26. COV2. S) from Johnson & Johnson: 235 deaths and 2,873 complications as of 05/08/2021

WE CAN STUDY THE DATABASE BY PATHOLOGY LIKE IN THIS TABLE and see the rapid increase in the number of side effects and deaths with the MAY 22 update

Comparison of pseudo-covid vaccines and H1N1 vaccine

A TABLE PUBLISHED BY THE EMA IN APRIL 2021 gives an idea of ​​the number of injections by type of gene substance and the comparison with the H1N1 vaccine and we see that the number of incidents reported for these products, including trials treatments are not completed, is much higher than for the H1N1 vaccine

IN FRANCE

Figures are available on the ANSM, but not very quickly shall we say.

They are overwhelmed by the testimonies of vaccination centers which ask not to report vaccine incidents because overwhelmed by declarations. For example :

Covid-19 vaccines: around 4,000 reports of side effects in Limousin: an example

Posted on 24/05/2021 3 : “Sorting, processing, investigating, recording: a colossal job for the activity of the center. »© stephane Lefèvre, according to the article in Le Populaire :

“ Since the start of 2021, there has been an unprecedented influx for the Limoges regional pharmacovigilance center, which has been collecting all the reports of adverse drug reactions. Among them, one of the 34 French cases of atypical thrombosis linked to the injection of the AstraZeneca vaccine. (…) More precisely 4,000 in four and a half months (out of 283,000 people having received one or two doses of vaccine in Limousin): a record for this structure which collects reports of adverse drug reactions and reports its observations to the ‘National Medicines Safety Agency, ANSM (*). More than half of the pending declarations ”. “ In normal times , we receive about 1,200 per year , of which barely ten notifications for“ classic ”vaccines,” compares Professor Laroche, head of the center. Of the 4,000, the CRPV was able to seize 1,200 in the database, and treated 400 others pending registration . He has more than half to manage. “But we sort the declarations received every day, by priority, so as not to miss serious side effects. Our overdue stock mainly concerns reports for ordinary undesirable effects ” .

So-called “serious” effects for 25% of declarations, a similar proportion at the national level.

(…) Among the notable undesirable effects, the CRPV of Limoges recorded one of the 34 cases of thrombosis of atypical localization (cerebral, intestinal) identified in France , following the AstraZeneca vaccine, and resulting in 11 deaths. The Limousin case was not fatal ”.

Besides this striking case, tachycardia, shingles, arterial hypertension, facial paralysis, urticaria are some of the other consequences not listed in the product instructions. Any hospitalization is also included in the 25% of serious effects .

” Our job is to determine whether it is the vaccine that is causing a health problem or if there are other possible explanations .” ” When the case is more complicated, it goes from half a day to a day, the time to document the case , to contact the person again so that they can tell us their story , to seek medical information for a file. full clinic. Everything must be precise in order to justify a possible health decision ”.

A call for more targeted statements

If Ms. Laroche welcomes the massive participation, she calls for more targeted statements on the “serious, very embarrassing or unrecognized” effects . This relevance is necessary to guarantee the reactivity of vaccine surveillance.

(*) There are 31 regional pharmacovigilance centers in France: it is this territorial network that supplies the ANSM , the French drug agency.

Declarations in detail

“Geographical distribution: 80% of the declarations received by the CRPV of Limoges come from Haute-Vienne, 15% from Corrèze and 5% from Creuse.

Breakdown by vaccine: 78% of the 1,600 declarations processed concern the Pfizer vaccine , 18% AstraZeneca and 4% Moderna and Janssen.

Breakdown by reporting profile: 74% of reports come from patients and 26% from healthcare professionals.

Breakdown by reporting method: 25% of reports received by the CRPV go through the national portal set up by the Ministry of Health. The majority arrive by email or post with the sending of the follow-up and declaration of adverse events form edited by the CRPV Limousin and given to each vaccinated patient. A local initiative which strongly encouraged participation in the declaration ”.

Other regional centers report similar outbursts, such as the one in To ulouse.

And concerns about the future of young women’s fertility

Will need to be deepened quickly because miscarriages have increased in Great Britain during the period of acceleration of vaccination. Menstrual disturbances are also reported by many women.4

As for concerns about fertility, it will be important to come back to them.

TO USA5 ,according to official reports from the CDC and the federal official body VAERS file.

In the United States, 268.4 million doses of the Covid vaccine had been administered as of May 14. This includes 115 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, 144 million doses of Pfizer and 9 million doses of the Covid Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine.

The number of reported side effects from Covid vaccines has exceeded 200,000, according to data released on MAY 21 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The data comes directly from reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

VAERS is the primary government-funded system for reporting vaccine adverse reactions in U.S. reports submitted to VAERS requiring further investigation before a causal relationship can be confirmed.

Between December 14 and May 14, 2021, the Vaers counted 227,805 reports of adverse reactions following anticovid vaccines, including 4,201 deaths and 18,528 serious incidents (Megan Redshaw on May 21, 20216 ).

The latest CDC data shows that there are 943 reports of adverse events after COVID vaccines among 12 to 17 year olds.

Of the 4,201 deaths reported as of May 14, 23% occurred within 48 hours of vaccination, 16% occurred within 24 hours, and 38% in people who became ill within 48 hours of vaccination.

VAERS data shows:

20% of deaths were linked to heart problems,

54% of those who died were men, 44% were women, and other death reports did not include the gender of the deceased.

The mean age of death was 74.7 years and the youngest reported deaths include two 15-year-olds (VAERS ID 1187918 and 1242573) and one 16-year-old (VAERS ID 1225942).

Other deaths in children under the age of 16 have been reported and could not be confirmed or contained obvious errors.

As of May 14, 1,140 pregnant women had reported adverse reactions related to Covid vaccines, including 351 cases of miscarriage or premature birth.

Of the 2,275 reported cases of Bell’s facial palsy, 51% were reported after Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations, 42% after vaccination with Moderna vaccine, and 192 cases, or 10%, of Bell’s palsy were reported. jointly with J&J.

There have been 195 reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome with 40% of cases attributed to Pfizer, 38% to Moderna and 26% to J&J.

There were 65,854 reports of anaphylaxis with 38% of cases attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine, 51% to Moderna and 11% to J&J.

There have been 3,758 reports of bleeding disorders and other related conditions. Of these, 1,468 reports were attributed to Pfizer, 1,093 reports to Moderna and 1,093 reports to J&J.

According to the article from Childrenshealthdefense.org commenting on these results:

“COVID vaccines may not work for millions of people with underlying illnesses. Some experts question the CDC’s recommendation that immunocompromised people get vaccinated after new research 15% to 80% of people with underlying health conditions and those taking immunosuppressive drugs show few antibodies, if any, against COVID vaccines. Yet current CDC guidelines indicate that people with weakened immune systems should be vaccinated against COVID even though “no data is available to establish the safety and effectiveness of the COVID vaccine in these groups” because people with weakened immune systems or those taking immunosuppressants for a medical condition have been largely excluded from clinical trials of vaccines ”. “ Dr Meryl Nass, a physician in internal medicine, said it is the responsibility of the CDC to determine the risks and benefits of each vaccine for different groups of people. For COVID vaccines, Nass said, the CDC has not released this information, or told the public which groups might be at a higher risk of experiencing an adverse reaction that far outweighs any potential benefit .

Responsibility of the employer who would require the vaccine in the USA

Employers could be held responsible for “any adverse reaction” if they imposed anti-Covid vaccination.

“If you require your employees to be vaccinated as a condition of employment (i.e. for work-related reasons), any adverse reaction to the Covid-19 vaccine is work-related. The adverse reaction is recorded if it is a new case under 29 CFR 1904.6 and meets one or more of the general criteria for registration in 29 CFR 1904.7. “Conversely, OSHA7 said it will exercise discretion in law enforcement and will not require that adverse reactions be recorded when an employer only “recommends” that employees receive the vaccine, while noting that for this discretion to apply, the vaccine must be truly voluntary ”.

To determine if a vaccine is “voluntary,” the website states that

“An employee’s choice to accept or reject the vaccine cannot affect [his] performance rating or career advancement” and that an “employee who chooses not to receive the vaccine cannot be affected. repercussions of this choice ”.

Childrenhealthdefense commentary on musician Eric Clapton’s drama

Eric Clapton blames propaganda for serious adverse reactions to AstraZeneca. On May 17, The Defender reported that Eric Clapton, 76, suffered a serious adverse reaction after receiving AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine that left him worried he would never play again.

“Needless to say, the reactions were disastrous, my hands and feet were frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks. I was afraid I would never play again, said Clapton. “But the propaganda said the vaccine was safe for everyone.”

Days after Clapton’s criticism of vaccine “propaganda”, the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. vaccine makers are sponsoring advertising campaigns targeting about a third of Americans who are reluctant to get vaccinated against Covid.

Pfizer, Moderna, Regeneron and other pharmaceutical companies are sponsoring TV, radio and social media ads praising vaccines and Covid drugs in a bid to increase vaccinations. Unlike ads for drugs where brand names are featured, general “get the vaccine ” ads do not have to follow legal guidelines, which include a list of potential side effects of the drug.8

74 days and counting, CDC ignores Defender’s investigations

According to the CDC website:

“CDC is following up on any death report to request additional information and learn more about what happened and to determine if the death is the result of the vaccine or if it is unrelated “. “On March 8, The Defender contacted the CDC with a written list of questions about reported deaths and accidents related to COVID vaccines. After repeated attempts by phone and email to get our questions answered, a health communications specialist from the CDC Vaccine Working Group contacted us on March 29, three weeks after our initial investigation. The person received our request for information from VAERS, but said they never received our list of questions, although employees we spoke to on several occasions said CDC press officers were working through the questions and confirmed that the rep had received them. We provided the list of questions again with a new deadline, but never received a response. The Defender also followed up with the CDC’s media department, who told us that the COVID response unit would be notified that the health communications specialist never responded . No explanation was given as to why our requests were ignored. We were told to call back, which we have done on numerous occasions. On May 19, a CDC employee said our questions had been reviewed and our investigation was pending in their system, but would not provide us with a copy of the response. It’s been 74 days since we sent our first email to inquire about VAERS data and reports. Children’s Health Defense is asking anyone who has experienced an adverse reaction to any vaccine to file a report ”.

In conclusion: it is very difficult to have information, but known elements are already major: for example the fact that the number of deaths listed in three months after Covid vaccines has already reached that of the recorded in 21 years in the USA for all other vaccines.

Let us also remember that the bird flu vaccine in 1976 was withdrawn after 53 deaths and the H1N1 vaccine in 2009 after 57 deaths. Obviously the world of vigilance and security has changed scale.

In conclusion, very provisional

They are teachers, doctors, lawyers, artists, policemen, scientists, psychologists, essayists, journalists and others.

Faced with the current situation, they appeal to all of us.

A call for civil resistance and the awakening of conscience:

https://rumble.com/embed/vbvxb1/?pub=4

“Alone we go faster. Together we go further. African proverb “

AND PLEASE REMEMBER THAT THIS IS GENETIC SUBSTANCES (in no case conventional vaccines) in a therapeutic trial

Dr Nicole Delépine

Notes:

[1] Massacre: More than 10,000 Europeans KILLED by COVID-19 Vaccines According to Official EU Data

[2] Oracle BI Interactive Dashboards – DAP (europa.eu)

[3] https://www.lepopulaire.fr/limoges-87000/actualites/vaccins-covid-19-environ-4-000-declarations-d-effets-secondaires-en-limousin_13956157/?

[4] Covid-19: the vaccine would have a side effect on the rules (aufeminin.com) [ ]

[5] Latest CDC Data Show Reports of Adverse Events After COVID Vaccines Surpass 200,000, Including 943 Among 12- to 17-Year-Olds • Children’s Health Defense (childrenshealthdefense.org)

[6] https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-cdc-adverse-events-covid-vaccines-surpass-200000/

[7] Occupational Safety and Health Administration – Wikipedia (wikipedia.org)

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is a United States federal government agency whose mission is the prevention of injuries, illnesses and deaths in the context of work . To do this, it issues regulations for occupational health and safety . OSHA was established by the Occupational Safety and Health Act (in) 1970, a major safety laws at work in the United States. OSHA has developed the 29 CFR Process Safety Management (PSM) Standard, “Process Safety Management of Very Hazardous Chemicals”.

[8] The rush for vaccines, a huge organized manipulation? – New World (nouveau-monde.ca)The original source of this article is nouveau-monde.caLatest CDC Data Show Reports of Adverse Events After COVID Vaccines Surpass 200,000, Including 943 Among 12- to 17-Year-OldsCopyright © Dr. Nicole Delépine , nouveau-monde.ca , 2021

Related Articles

17 May 2021

23 May 2021

27 May 2021The original source of this article is mondialisation.caCopyright © Dr. Nicole Delépine, mondialisation.ca, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/how-severe-are-the-side-effects-of-the-pseudo-anticovid-vaccines/5746511